FIFA 20: Stay and Play Cup

Like you, we miss football. Our message is simple: Stay Home. Play Together.

Here is everything you need to know about FIFA 20 - Stay and Play Cup.

FIFA 20 - Stay Home. Play Together.

Like you, we miss football.

While we wait with you for its return, we’ve been inspired by the ways you continue to play together and help your teammates. In a time where we need to stay physically apart, we know the role that games are playing for millions of people around the world in helping us to stay connected, entertained, and safe, and in helping others as we stay home to save lives.

Our message is simple: Stay Home. Play Together.

That’s why we’re bringing together 20 professional footballers from 20 of Europe’s most historic clubs in the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup, in support of Global Giving’s Coronavirus Relief Fund. As part of the Stay and Play Cup, EA will also donate US$1M to help support immediate and long-term relief and recovery in vulnerable communities most affected by COVID-19.

You’ll also be able to be a part of the Stay and Play Cup by following every match live on the EA SPORTS FIFA Twitch channel and being in with a chance to earn rewards for watching with Twitch Drops!

Here’s all you need to know about the FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup.

What is the Stay and Play Cup?

The Stay and Play Cup is a knockout tournament involving 20 of the most famous and historic clubs in Europe, played in FIFA 20.

Who is taking part?

Professional footballers from 20 of Europe’s most historic clubs will compete to be crowned the Stay and Play champion.

England: Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur France: Olympique Lyonnais, Marseille, PSG

Olympique Lyonnais, Marseille, PSG Germany : Dortmund

: Dortmund Spain : Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Valencia

: Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, Valencia Portugal : Porto

: Porto Italy: AS Roma

AS Roma Netherlands: Ajax, PSV Eindhoven

Ajax, PSV Eindhoven Sweden: AIK, Djurgården

AIK, Djurgården Finland: HJK Helsinki

HJK Helsinki Denmark: FC Copenhagen, Brondby

Each team’s player will be announced in the build-up to the tournament - stay tuned to EA SPORTS FIFA on Twitter to see who’s taking part.

What’s the format?

The Stay and Play Cup is a single elimination knockout tournament. Each match will be a one leg 1v1 match with 85-rated squads, with the winner advancing to the next round and the loser being knocked out of the tournament. In the event of a draw after 90 minutes, games will be decided by extra time and penalties.

When does it start?

The Stay and Play Cup starts on April 15th at 9am PT/5pm UK/6pm CEST and will take place over five days, culminating in the final on April 19th.

How can I watch?

You can watch the whole of the Stay and Play Cup on the EA SPORTS FIFA Twitch channel. Link your Twitch account to your EA Account and you’ll also be in with a chance of scoring some FUT 20 rewards with Twitch Drops!

Who will be receiving the US$1M charity donation?

As part of the tournament, EA will donate US$1M to Global Giving’s Coronavirus Relief Fund. The tournament will also feature ways for fans and viewers to donate and support the ongoing global relief efforts to help tackle and stop the spread of COVID-19.