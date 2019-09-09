FIFA 20: The top 10 players

Lionel Messi is the highest-rated player in FIFA 20.

It is official - after a lot of waiting, EA Sports have finally published the ratings of the top 100 players in the game. As expected, the trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr are the in the top 10 players.

Lionel Messi is the undisputed top-rated player in FIFA franchise - the Argentine forward has retained his rating of 94 from FIFA 19. While Messi was tied with Cristiano Ronaldo last season, he is ahead of his biggest rival in this edition of FIFA.

Ronaldo got a slight downgrade to 93. Still, the Portuguese legend is the second-highest rated player in the game. PSG's Neymar retained his rating of 92 even after missing a lot of games last season owing to some unfortunate injuries.

Real Madrid's marquee signing Eden Hazard and his Belgian teammate Kevin De Bruyne retained their rating of 91 from FIFA 19. Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak quite deservingly is the highest-rated GK in the game with a rating of 91.

Virgil van Dijk and Mohammed Salah, the cornerstones of Liverpool's Champions League triumph last season, got their well-deserved upgrades to 90. Even though Alisson was also expected to get into the 90s club, the official rating reveals that the Brazilian GK is 89 and is exempted from the top 10.

Last year's Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric got a slight downgrade to 90 but still retained his place in the top 10. La Liga Santander will also feature another GK in the top 10 - Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The top 10

Enter caption

RW - Lionel Messi - 94

ST - Cristiano Ronaldo - 93

LW - Neymar Jr. - 92

LW - Eden Hazard - 91

CAM - Kevin De Bruyne - 91

GK - Jan Oblak - 91

CB - Virgil Van Dijk - 90

RW - Mohammed Salah - 90

CM - Luka Modric - 90

GK - Ter Stegen - 90

FIFA 20 will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch from September 24.