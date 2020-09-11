FIFA 21: 5 best strikers in the game (CF, ST)

In FIFA games, as in real-life, Strikers and Center Forwards are some of the most sought-after players. In FIFA, having someone reliable who can convert any potential chances to goals is key to winning more games.

EA just revealed the player ratings for FIFA 21 and fans are excited to open up packs in FUT and hopefully land a few Gold Cards and some of the highest-rated players in the game.

While FUT has always been one of the most popular game modes in FIFA, players shouldn't overlook the Career Mode. Signing a quality ST or CF goes a long way in not just the overall rating of the team, but also bolster its value in terms of merch sales and the like.

These are 5 of the highest-rated Strikers and Center Forwards in FIFA.

Five best strikers in FIFA 21 (ST, CF)

5) Karim Benzema, CF - OVR 89

Karim Benzema

The Real Madrid Frenchman had a pretty stellar career so far, and is one of the most popular choices in FIFA: be it FUT or Career Mode. Benzema is one of the finest strikers in the game currently, and has been for a while.

No doubt, he is going to be a valuable choice in Career Mode as well, but players should be willing to spend the big bucks when trying to sign Benzema in FIFA 21. In addition to his staggering price tag, players should also consider his Age, as it will directly impact his other attributes over time.

As it stands, at 89 OVR, Karim Benzema is one of the best Center Forwards in FIFA 21.

4) Sergio Aguero, ST- OVR 89

Segio Aguero

The flag-bearer of Manchester City, Sergio Aguero, was always going to rank near the top. The Argentine has been in consistent form for a very long time, which is reflected in his FIFA rating, which has never dropped below the 85 mark.

His consistency in the PL is unparalleled and, as a result, he has always been a favourite of the FIFA gaming community. Aguero, in the game, has brilliant Pace as well as Shooting stats, making him an extremely versatile Striker.

3) Kylian Mbappe, ST- OVR 90

Kylian Mbappe

The young Frenchman has impressed to no end, and has quickly risen to become a favourite of the FIFA community. Mbappe is clearly one of PSG's marquee players, and in FIFA 21, he will be one of the toughest players to hold on to for the club as players will undoubtedly try to lure him away.

In FUT, players are, no doubt, going to lose their minds if Mbappe pops up in one of their boxes. The player has plus skills all across the board and is one of the most well-rounded players in FIFA 21.

In addition to being a solid forward, Mbappe also has some pretty great physical stats that makes him invaluable when he drops back down to midfield.

2) Robert Lewandowski, ST- OVR 92

Robert Lewandowski

Bayern winning the UEFA Champions League has impacted the overall ratings by EA on FIFA 21. Lewandowski, who has been an indispensable asset for the club, ranks at the very top amongst the Strikers in FIFA 21.

The forward has impressed year after year and only continues to become one of the most feared forwards in all of football. The player has been a tough one to sign in FIFA, as his value to the club has always been very high.

FUT players will be hoping to land him in their club, as he is simply one of the top-ranked players in FIFA 21.

1) Cristiano Ronaldo, ST- OVR 92

Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus are still known as Piemonte Calcio due to the club and EA severing their partnership. However, their marquee signing and arguably the world's best player is always on top of the food chain.

One of the best players in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, continues to dominate player ratings in FIFA with an absolve 92 OVR. Ronaldo needs absolutely no introduction or reasons as to why he is one of the most valuable players in FIFA.

It does look like players will still be fighting over the talented Portuguese player in FIFA's Career Mode.