Fifa 21 Career Mode trailer: Interactive match sim, Active Training, and more

EA Sports Fifa 21 is one of the most hotly anticipated games of the year. Football enthusiasts across the globe look to get on the pitch and play realistic, high-octane matches.

The hype has already been high, with Kylian Mbappe being announced as the official cover star. Fans are now excited to see what changes EA has lined up in the classic Career mode.

The internet has been abuzz ever since EA announced the official launch of the Fifa 21 Career Mode trailer:

The #FIFA21 Career Mode Trailer is coming soon 👀

Let's take a look at all the exciting new features that have been added to the Career Mode of Fifa 21.

#1 Interactive Match Sim in Fifa 21

Image Credits: Console Insights/Twitter

A feature which fans have been demanding for a long time, Interactive match sim has finally made its way to Fifa 21. It allows the players to take full control of matches and enables them to jump in and out of the action.

They can take charge of crucial situations such as penalties or free-kicks and can determine the course of the game with their actions. Tactical substitutes can be made on the fly to influence the outcome.

#2 Player Development

Image Credits: Youtube

The all-new Player growth system allows you to hone a player's skills, and via the new position training system, enables them to make a transition from a wing-back to a right-winger.

From Player Position Conversion to a new layer of player morale depth and everything in between.



New development plans also give you control over each player's growth, to suit your style of play.

New development plans also give you control over each player's growth, to suit your style of play.

#3 Active Training

Image Credits: Youtube

A new Active Training system has been incorporated to ensure a seamless blend of match fitness and game sharpness. It allows you to decide your schedule for work, where you can choose which days to rest and which days to train.

In addition to training multiple players at the same time, there is a new statistic which shows you how likely a player is expected to perform at their peak.

We can now train and improve the following for each player in #FIFA21 Career Mode.



🔷 Major Attributes (OVR)

🔷 Skill Move/Weak Foot ratings (especially for attacking players)

🔷 Attacking/Defensive Work Rate

This allows you to boost their potential performance through group sessions to ensure results on the pitch.

This allows you to boost their potential performance through group sessions to ensure results on the pitch.

#4 New Transfer Options

Image Credits: Youtube

The transfer market in Fifa 21 now has the option of Loan-to-Buy as well as realistic player-swap deals.

New transfer negotiation strictness for Career Mode. #FIFA21



Such features will help add a more immersive experience to the entire transfer window and will raise the stakes involved in the negotiation aspect of the game.

Such features will help add a more immersive experience to the entire transfer window and will raise the stakes involved in the negotiation aspect of the game.

#5 Enhanced Opposition AI

Image Credits: playstation-news.net

Complaints of a certain fixed outcome associated with particular teams and their AI system will be a thing of the past, as EA promises a more intelligent opposition, capable of critical interceptions at crucial moments.

Improved tackling, marking logic and swift player switching are essential features, which will allow for an ultra-realistic gameplay experience.

You can read more about the updates in the Fifa 21 Career Mode Patch notes.

With one of the most significant updates in the history of Fifa Career Mode, the hype can simply not get any more real than this.

Can officially confirm FIFA 21 is going to be unlike any fifa we have ever had before. I’m talking the greatest fifa we have ever seen BY FAR. — COL MaXe (@MaXe_VIP) August 12, 2020

Watch the exclusive Fifa 21 Career Mode trailer below: