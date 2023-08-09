FIFA 23 Ansu Fati Futties SBC - How to complete, costs, and more

The Ansu Fati Futties SBC is live in FIFA 23, and it introduces an exceptional card as part of its own special challenge. This makes it worthwhile for all players as they won't have to rely on their luck to find the special item. All they will need to do is simply complete the tasks that are part of the challenge. Once it's done before the expiry period, the card will be added to their respective Ultimate Team squads.

The first step will be to get an idea of the possible costs and how much players will need to spend. This will be determined by the fodder they have to buy to complete the challenge. The best way to predict the costs is by analyzing the tasks of the Ansu Fati Futties SBC in FIFA 23.

Cheapest Ansu Fati Futties SBC solutions in FIFA 23

The Ansu Fati Futties SBC is relatively complex, as it has six different tasks. You'll have to complete all of them according to their given stipulations in FIFA 23, which makes it tricky and expensive.

Barcelona

Min. 1 Player from Barcelona

Min. Team Rating: 88

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Spain

Min. 1 Player from Spain

Min. 1 Player: Team of the Week OR Team of the Season

Min. Team Rating: 88

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Laliga

Min. 1 Player from LaLiga

Min. 1 Player: Team of the Week OR Team of the Season

Min. Team Rating: 89

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Top Form

Min. 1 Player: Team of the Week OR Team of the Season

Min. Team Rating: 90

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

90 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 90

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

91 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 91

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

The Ansu Fati Futties SBC will cost about 870,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. You can reduce the costs by using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection. As the SBC is available for the next six days, you can use the time to grind FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam New FUTTIES Player Item

96 Ansu Fati

fifauteam.com/fifa-23-futtie… pic.twitter.com/HENPejrXBF New FUTTIES Player Item96 Ansu Fati

Doing so will earn you different weekly packs that you can then open for more cards. Some of these items will allow you to complete tonight's SBC at a cheaper price.

You'll unlock a 96-rated LW item which can also be played as an LM. While the stats and overall are quite exceptional, the price of the card makes it unworthy of your time and investment.