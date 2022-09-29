FIFA 23 guide: How to disable crossplay in the Ultimate Team?

FIFA 23's most significant change is the introduction of crossplay across several game modes, which has been a long time coming. Many have felt over the years that the franchise badly needed the ability to allow people to play with each other irrespective of their platforms.

Following a successful trial in FIFA 22, EA Sports has introduced the feature across different game modes. Moreover, all platforms, excluding the Nintendo Switch, have been kept in the loop, including the older-generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles. This makes the game much more competitive and reduces the time it takes to find a match.

As valuable as crossplay is in FIFA 23, there might be instances where users will want to keep it deactivated. There are times when matches tend to have latency issues due to this feature. Players might also want to test themselves against those who play on the same platform and not on different ones. Thankfully, deactivating crossplay is simple and doesn't require much effort from the players.

FIFA 23 allows players to choose between keeping crossplay on or turning it off

Firstly, players won't have to do anything to turn on crossplay in FIFA 23, as it will be kept on by default. The game will also show a notification when they launch the game for the first time, stating that crossplay is enabled in matchmaking.

Here are the steps a player must take to disable crossplay within the game:

Step 1: Turn on FIFA 23 and wait for the game to load.

Step 2: From the home screen, choose Customize. This is the overall setting of the game.

Step 3: Pick the online settings from the available options and go to matchmaking.

Step 4: There will be two options here, one of which will be about crossplay. By turning it off, the game won't use crossplay during matchmaking.

That's all a player will be required to do when they don't want to exercise crossplay matchmaking in their game. Turning it on is easy; all someone will need to do is repeat the above steps.

How does FIFA 23 crossplay work?

FIFA 23 has crossplay across several game modes, including the Ultimate Team and different generations. In other words, players on the older-gen consoles of PlayStation and Xbox can find matches with one another. Current-gen console users of Xbox, PlayStation, Google Stadia, and PC can match up against each other.

To use it, players will have to enable crossplay in the settings. If it's not turned on by default, one can follow the aforementioned steps to enable it. Aside from matchmaking, Google Stadia, PlayStation, and Xbox now have the same market server, which looks quite interesting. The market dynamics have already altered, but the long-term effects remain.

One game mode where players won't find crossplay is the Pro Clubs. EA Sports' decision has been heavily criticized by many who feel hard done with it. Many fans feel that Pro Clubs have the highest social content and should have crossplay. Aside from Pro Clubs, players can enjoy crossplay in official matches and friendlies.

