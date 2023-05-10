FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS Upgrade SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Premier League TOTS Upgrade SBC is now available to attempt in FIFA 23. It introduces a guaranteed chance for players to get a special card from the ongoing Team of the Season promo. EA Sports introduced some amazing items on May 5 as part of TOTS, and a few of them will see incredible value on the market. This is the best chance to secure such an item without spending a boatload of coins.

All you need to do is complete the challenge before it expires. The first task is to determine the amount of coins you’ll need to spend on fodder. The best way to get an estimate regarding your potential expenses is to analyze the FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS Upgrade SBC's tasks.

Premier League TOTS Upgrade SBC guarantees a special card for all FIFA 23 players

EA Sports has included two tasks as part of the Premier League TOTS Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23. You’ll have to meet their requirements to secure your rewards. Here's how to complete this Squad Building Challenge

Task 1 - 85-rated Squad

Minimum OVR of 87: Min 2

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - 87-rated Squad

TOTS players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 87

# of players in the squad: 11

The Premier League TOTS Upgrade SBC will cost around 150,000 FUT coins to complete if you get all the fodder from FIFA 23's market. You can reduce that price using cards already available in your Ultimate Team squad. If you’re short of such items, there are many great ways to increase fodder stock.

This special challenge will be available for three days as of writing (May 10). You can grind the FIFA 23 game modes like Division Rivals and Squad Battles to earn different in-game packs before it expires. These offer packs that can be opened for cards to use in completing this SBC.

Alternatively, several resource-item challenges are currently live in the game. These can be used to recycle your existing fodder to get more valuable items. Some of these challenges are repeatable, so you can continue attempting them as many times as you want. This is a great way to get valuable fodder without buying them from the market.

The reward pack offered by this SBC will offer a guaranteed Premier League TOTS card. It’s worth noting that three Team of the Season Moments cards from the same league have also been included in its rewards pool. You can complete the Premier League TOTS Upgrade SBC only once, and your reward will be untradeable.

