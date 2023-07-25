FIFA 23 Randal Kolo Muani Futties SBC - How to complete, costs, and more

The Randal Kolo Muani Futties SBC is now live in FIFA 23, offering one more exciting card as part of the ongoing promo. The challenge has been released amidst a series of special cards routinely made available to the players. These SBCs have ensured the community can acquire a few promo cards without opening any packs. The only task is to complete the special challenge before it expires.

The first step is to gauge the amount of coins players will need to complete the challenge. This will be determined by the amount of fodder they must buy from the market. Let's analyze the tasks of the Randal Kolo Muani Futties SBC.

Cheapest FIFA 23 Randal Kolo Muani Futties SBC solutions

The Randal Kolo Muani Futties SBC will be perfect for beginners and veterans, as EA Sports has included only one task. The conditions are pretty easy to manage, and there's ample time.

Task - Randal Kolo Muani Futties SBC

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Randal Kolo Muani Futties SBC will cost about 67,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. While the final amount is not exorbitant, you can reduce it further with the help of cards already available in your collection.

The SBC is available for six days (as of July 25). This allows you to grind FIFA 23 game modes like Division Rivals and Squad Battles, which will help you win weekly packs that can be opened for more cards. Some of those reward items could be usable in this special challenge.

BEBO - UT Trader @UT_BEB0 FIFA 23 6PM Content



Futties Kolo Muani (85+1 TOTW/TOTS)

86+ Player Pick (81+1 TOTW/TOTS)

FUT Champs Bonus OBJ



What did you get from the 86+ PP or 84+ x10 Upgrade? FIFA 23 6PM ContentFutties Kolo Muani (85+1 TOTW/TOTS)86+ Player Pick (81+1 TOTW/TOTS)FUT Champs Bonus OBJWhat did you get from the 86+ PP or 84+ x10 Upgrade? pic.twitter.com/brrsYtzZzR

You can also recycle dispensable cards with the help of resource-item challenges. These are cheap SBCs that provide useful cards in return. Some of these might also be usable in your main team. If that isn't the case, however, you can always use them in tonight's challenge.

After completing the SBC, you'll get a 95-rated ST card, which can also operate at RM and CF. It's a noticeable upgrade over its previous Bundesliga TOTS version, and the costs are pretty reasonable. It can be an excellent offensive pick for many FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squads.