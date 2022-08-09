FIFA 23 rating predictions: All possible Real Madrid player ratings

With FIFA 23 right around the corner, Real Madrid fans have begun to speculate on the player ratings in the game's latest installment. The Spanish giants have always been highly overpowered and fun to play with in FIFA.

Real Madrid had an extremely successful 2021/22 season. Despite lacking in squad depth when compared to other European powerhouses such as Manchester City and PSG, Los Blancos thrived under the leadership of legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti.

They were highly consistent in La Liga, winning the domestic title with a massive thirteen-point lead. Their victory in the UEFA Champions League was even more stellar as they pulled off the impossible on several occasions, achieving comeback victories against Manchester City and PSG in the knockout stages.

Real Madrid players will receive well-deserved upgrade to ratings in FIFA 23

Real Madrid's spectacular form will surely translate over to their ratings in FIFA 23. The club has bolstered its ranks by being active in the transfer market to add to the host of world-class names already present on its roster.

With new signings like Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger, Real Madrid look like a force to be reckoned with in the new season. Here's a list of players from the club and their expected ratings come FIFA 23.

PS: The numbers in the brackets indicate the base player ratings in FIFA 22.

Karim Benzema - CF - 91 (89)

Thibaut Courtois - GK - 90 (89)

Casemiro - CDM - 89 (89)

Toni Kroos - CM - 88 (88)

Luka Modric - CM - 88 (87)

Dani Carvajal - RB - 86 (85)

Vinicius Jr - LW - 86 (80)

David Alaba - CB - 85 (84)

Federico Valverde - CM - 85 (83)

Antonio Rudiger - CB - 84 (83)

Eder Militao - CB - 84 (82)

Ferland Mendy - LB - 83 (83)

Eduardo Camavinga - CM - 82 (78)

Aurelien Tchouameni - CDM - 82 (78)

Eden Hazard - LW - 82 (85)

Marco Asensio - RW - 82 (83)

Rodrygo - RW - 81 (79)

Nacho Fernandez - CB - 80 (81)

Alvaro Odriozola - RB - 79 (79)

Dani Ceballos - CM - 77 (77)

Luka Jovic - ST - 76 (79)

Jesus Vallejo - CB - 76 (75)

Andriy Lunin - GK - 75 (74)

Reiner Jesus - CAM - 74 (71)

Mariano Diaz - ST - 74 (75)

Miguel Gutierrez -LB - 68 (64)

Luis Lopez - GK - 65 (63)

Based on these FIFA 23 rating predictions, it is evident that most players at Real Madrid had a successful 2021/22 season.

With his performances, Karim Benzema put himself in contention for the Ballon D'Or award. At the same time, the midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Casemiro, and Luka Modric proved their abilities are ageless.

Youngsters like Vini Jr, Fede Valverde, Eder Militao, and Rodrygo have also begun to deliver on their potential. Their ratings in FIFA 23 will reflect their real-life performances as well.

However, players like Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic have struggled under Ancelotti's system. Unable to get game time due to injuries or a lack of form, they will most probably be downgraded in FIFA 23.

With fresh faces coming from the Castilla academy, Carlo Ancelotti will have plenty of options to choose from to rotate his squad.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer