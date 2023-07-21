FIFA 23 Robin Gosens Futties objective - How to complete, rewards, and more

The Robin Gosens Futties objective is now available in FIFA 23, and it starts the celebrations of the last main event in the game. The eagerly anticipated promo has introduced a fresh set of special items now available in packs. However, you must be incredibly lucky to get one of them or spend a lot of coins. By completing tonight's objective, you can avoid all the dilemmas and add a promo card.

A bit of strategy will also allow you to unlock the new card for no additional cost. This could be especially beneficial for beginners who need more coins. As usual, there are multiple tasks that you must complete to unlock the special Futties item. Let's look at what lies ahead for you in FIFA 23 as part of Robin Gosens Futties objective.

How to easily complete the Robin Gosens Futties objective in FIFA 23?

Five different tasks are part of the Robin Gosens Futties objective. You can complete them in any order, but some will be more challenging than the rest. These tasks will take longer for you to complete.

German Precision: Assist 6 goals using German players in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Tactical Aim: Score a goal during three separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) using a player from Serie A.

Flash Through: Assist three goals using Through Balls in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Fine Touch: Score two Finesse Goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Winning Formula: Win eight matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) having Min. Three German players in your Starting XI.

You can complete the tasks in three different FIFA 23 game modes. The easiest option will be to try it out in Squad Battles, as it allows you to play against AI-controlled opponents. You can also set the difficulty of the AI, allowing you to set up easy matches.

Each individual task will offer you an in-game pack, and you could get a Futties item if you're in luck. However, the main reward is definitely the special card. The Robin Gosens Futties objective will unlock a 93-rated LB card that can also operate at LM and LWB. It's a terrific card, especially for beginners, as they can get him for free, and the positional flexibility makes the item viable for veterans alike.