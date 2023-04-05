FIFA 23 Year in Review Player Pick SBC: Best and worst possible rewards

FIFA 23 players can try their luck once again with the Year in Review Player Pick SBC that’s currently live in Ultimate Team. This squad building challenge was first introduced during the FUT Birthday promo, and the community now has another chance. As such, the Year in Review Player Pick SBC has one of the most interesting reward systems ever introduced to the game.

It guarantees a special card for players, who can choose between the four options. The reward pool consists of items released in FIFA 23 that appeared as SBCs and objectives in the last three months. Basically, players who missed out on these cards during their original appearances can try for them once more. Thanks to the great reward options, some cards are worth picking over the rest, while a few should be avoided at all costs.

FIFA 23 players must focus on the market value of the Year in Review Player Pick SBC

When the Year in Review Player Pick SBC is completed, each player will get to keep one card out of the four available choices. Essentially, they should always pay attention to their squad's needs while making the pick. However, the best way to maximize returns is to choose items with high valuations.

The Year in Review Player Pick SBC will cost about 150,000 FUT coins. Any reward option whose original squad building challenge cost more reflects a profit. The names mentioned below had higher completion costs when they were originally introduced in Ultimate Team:

Kylian Mbappe POTM February

Sadio Mane TOTY Flashback

Sergio Ramos TOTY Flashback

Paul Pogba TOTY Flashback

Richarlison Player Moments

These SBCs were incredibly popular due to the effectiveness of these cards. The likes of Mbappe and Ramos can easily fit into any squad due to their incredible pro-meta stats. Moreover, they cost a lot more to obtain previously, which is exactly why picking them now makes a lot of sense.

However, there are also cards that FIFA 23 players should avoid at all costs. The names given below aren't worth picking due to their in-game stats and original low prices:

Carlos Miguel Dynamic Duos

Alex Fernandez FUT Centurions

Nicolas Otamendi TOTY Honorable Mentions

Reinier Winter Wildcards

Raul Garcia FUT Centurions

Interestingly, most of these options were objective rewards before (which means they could be unlocked for free). Picking them up after spending 150,000 FUT coins makes no sense, even if the stats are ignored.

In general, the FIFA 23 Year in Review Player Pick SBC has been very popular despite the luck factor that's involved. Players are also advised to use fodder that's already in their Ultimate Team collection. This will lower the final costs and increase the value of their pick.

