FIFA: How can EA Sports make the game better

EA Sports have had a history of giving great trailers and then disappointing us when it comes to the actual gameplay.

A look at some ways through which EA Sports can make the game better.

EA Sports FIFA Franchise Logo

A few days ago, the FIFA 21 trailer came out and it is stunning. The trailer shows that the game has the kind of attention to detail that the fans have always expected from FIFA. However, EA Sports have had a history of giving us great trailers and then disappointing us when it comes to the actual gameplay.

Any regular FIFA player can relate to what is being said. The games have nothing new to offer apart from updated squads and jerseys. Moreover, FIFA 21 is not cheap and costs a hefty sum of amount. The standard edition, when released was priced at INR 3999/- while The Champions Edition was priced at INR 5999/- for Xbox and Playstation.

EA Sports did try something new by introducing the Journey Mode and Volta, but when you look at the overall gameplay it does not justify the price.

Volta though was enjoyable to play but it still had its negatives. The biggest negative of the mode was the lack of characters. In the story mode, sometimes the opposition team comprised of the same characters as yours. This was a big let down.

So what else can EA Sports do to make the game a little bit better? Here are some random thoughts.

How can EA Sports make FIFA better

Create a Team in the Career Mode

Like Codemasters is doing with F1 2020, EA sports should give the players an option to create their team in the Career Mode and work up the pyramid to the top level. For example, a player starts in League 2 in England and tries to reach the Premier League.

The created team also starts with the lowest ratings. This would make it even more challenging for the player to grow the team and proceed forward.

Create a Kit and option of using old jerseys

A career mode in FIFA lasts for 15 seasons and it looks unrealistic for a team to use the same kit for the entire duration. EA Sports should give the players an option to create their own kits or use older kits.

I-League and/or ISL in the Game

Football in India is growing and so is the gaming industry. It would be a good idea to include the Indian Domestic League in the game. For years, FIFA players in India have been waiting to see an Indian League in the game.

If not the entire league, then at least some of the key teams can be included in the Rest of the World section. This would enable us to have dream matches like Mumbai FC vs FC Barcelona, Mohun Bagan vs Liverpool and more.

This would also allow us to see some of the Indian players playing in the Premier League, La Liga and others (using the transfer section)- a dream for many of us. Who knows it might boost the sales of the game?

Play as a Manager - Real ones

The game has a Manager mode, but there you have to create a manager or wait for a player to retire and then become a manager. The game should give the players an option to play as Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola and others.

It would be fun to get into SAF's shoes

Situations / Scenarios

Give the players some challenges through Mini Games. Give them situations/scenarios to overcome. Mini-games in the form of quizzes used to be available in some of the older FIFA games.

Bring back the legends

Let the players relive the Golden Era. EA Sports FIFA should give the players an option to play with legendary teams like the Class of 92, the Arsenal invincibles, the Barcelona and Real Madrid legends team. FIFA 20 did bring back legends like Pele, Maradona and others in their Soccer Aid Team under the Rest of the World section.

Manchester United - Class of '92