FIFA Mobile: New update brings better H2H mode, improved gameplay and much more

EA Sports announced an update - patch 12.1 for FIFA Mobile that brings in a host of changes to the popular mobile game, which include improved gameplay, better passing and shooting mechanics, stability optimisation and UI improvements.

The company behind the franchise pushed the update to devices on 29 November 2018, and it should make its way to all the devices (iOS and Android) by the end of this week. According to EA, the update includes stability fixes and a fix for unexpected crashes on Samsung Galaxy S6.

The League vs League mode also received an upgrade the fixed the ending of the turns. A host of issues are also improved in the Head to Head mode, making it a more pleasant experience.

Additionally, the passing and shooting mechanics of the game are reworked to ensure a fluid performance. Specifically, passing pace and direction, along with shooting realism has been tweaked to allow for a much more realistic football experience on the mobile platform.

Detailed changes that are seen with patch 12.1 are outlined below:

Gameplay Passing Tuning:

When taking a corner, you can now tap on a spot in the field of play, and the ball will go to that spot. Previously it had to go to target a player.

You can now pass to an empty space without having an implied target. Previously passes needed a target.

When using the through pass button, you should now select the optimal target.

Fixed an issue when using the pass buttons, the pass wasn't going to the intended target.

Fixed an issue where ground passes took too long to get to the target player.

Extended the search range on button passes so that that passes should go to players instead of going to no one.

Players should no longer perform poor traps relative to attributes.

Gameplay Shot Tuning:

Tuned chip shots so that they should be most effective at a close range.

Tuned Finesse shots to be more effective at mid-range.

Tuned longshots to be more realistic in speed and accuracy.

Fixed an issue where long shots were travelling at extremely high speeds.

When shooting, there should be more error based on how far you are from the goal, if you are pressured, if you are using the correct foot, and if you are facing the goal.

When turning 90/180 degrees to shoot, shooting should feel more realistic.

When jostling with a defender, the defender should have more influence on the shot quality.

Weak foot ratings should now be more accurately reflected when shooting. If your player has a low rating, his shooting ability with his weak foot should be lesser quality than his strong foot.

Shot trajectories from volleys should now be more realistic.

Tuned shot trajectory when shooting towards the sides of the net resulting in more consistent results.

Fixed an issue where unexpected shooting behaviour occurred. The ball should now go the correct direction where previously it went the opposite direction.

Fixed an issue where the Goalkeeper was unable to save certain point-blank chip shots

Swiping down on the 2nd defender button will now prevent unintended goalkeeper rushes

Fixed an issue with finesse shots where long finesse shots were not behaving correctly. They should be more direct now and not as lofty.

Tuned headers when taking corners to feel more authentic

Versus Attack:

When the timer hits 0:00, there should not be chances given out anymore.

Fixed an issue where iOS was randomly crashing in VSA.

Fixed an issue where the application may freeze temporarily after performing a free kick.

Fixed an issue where fans gained was not properly centred on the match summary screen.

Improved chance end conditions. Chances should now have a more consistent end time.

Fixed an issue where the Matchmaking Unavailable message was appearing 4-5 times in a row for some users.

Chances in VSA and League vs League have been tuned to provide more variety of chances.

Fixed an issue where at the start of a chance, direction input was not recognized correctly. This resulted in autoplay controlling your player instead of your input. Your input should now properly be recognized.

Head to Head:

If your opponent disconnects from a Head to Head match, there should no longer be a freeze on your client.

Adjusted the font for the clock and score so that it's more visible.

The Samsung Galaxy S5 SM G900F can now correctly access Head to Head.

If both users disconnect from a head to head match, the "match in progress" message not persist as long.

Fixed an issue where a game error occurred during a celebration cutscene in Head to Head.

Fixed an issue where the HUD obscures important parts of the screen during corner kicks.

Improved the camera angle on free kick replays to be more dynamic.

The correct LOD should be used with the celebration camera.

Fixed an issue where crashes occurred when playing back to back Head to Head matches.

Fixed a desync issue in Head to Head for iPhone X and XS which caused the connection to drop.

Fixed an issue for iOS where some clients were experiencing a black screen at 45 minutes and 90 minutes.

Campaign:

When autoplaying, you will no longer see a power bar for your shooting and passing.

We have removed the directional arrow under players when autoplaying.

Players should no longer T-pose at the end of matches when interrupted.

Fixed an issue where the points awarded text in skill games were delayed in updating.

Fixed an issue where some matches went directly to penalty kicks at 90 minutes instead of at 120 minutes.

The corner flag now has the correct lightmap applied.

When scoring a goal, the correct player should now show up on the overlay in-game.

Onboarding:

Fixed an issue where the Learn to Shoot skill game was crashing some clients.

Fixed an issue where the iPhone 8+ was crashing during the VSA tutorial.

Fixed an issue where the application was crashing when shooting through the net in the VSA tutorial.

Made improvements to the Android onboarding stability in the first and second nodes.

Fixed an issue where the user was not sent to "My team" after swapping and claiming a player.

UI Improvements:

We have lowered the duration that the visual feedback shot arrow stays on the screen.

Longer league names should now correctly display on the home screen.

Fixed an issue where the number of reserve players was not correctly updated after using some players as TXP.

Fixed the order of chemistry criteria so it is consistent with the Chemistry view in My Team.

Fixed an issue where the OVR icon in formations was not correctly placed on some devices.

Fixed an issue where player previews from live events were missing the Program Chemistry.

Fixed an issue where player items appeared sold when switching tabs in the market.

Fixed an issue where a level 4 skill boost had a graphical error.

The completion limit for skill game 2 in scouting should now show correctly.

Fixed an issue where refreshing the market caused your listed players to appear as sold.

The VSA and H2H Uis have been reworked.

Fixed an issue where the Head to Head season timer on the tile and within the hub was not consistent.

Fixed an issue where chemistry sometimes was not calculating correctly between linked players.

Fixed an issue where user logos were not animating correctly.

Fixed an issue where the skill boost icon appeared offscreen after leaving a boost multiple times.

Items in the daily and weekly rewards tiles can now be tapped for more information.

Fixed an issue where goal history data wasn't being correctly displayed.

