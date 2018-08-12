FIFA Ultimate Team: All You Need To Know About FUT Web App

Property of FIFA 19 / EA Sports

Launched last year alongside FIFA 18, the FUT Web App is a much-needed addition to the game that makes managing your team a real breeze. Having included a host of features, the Web App is expected to return with this year's iteration, which is slated to hit the stores on 28 September 2018. In this article, we shall look closer at all the features available in the FUT Web App.

FIFA Ultimate Team is one of the most popular game modes in the FIFA franchise as it includes a unique journey where one could build an entire squad right from scratch and compete in a multitude of single-player and online matches.

New in #FUT19 → See button inputs in Champion's Channel replays https://t.co/lumLO0mU2J — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) August 5, 2018

Manage all the activities of your Ultimate Team experience including your club, players, managers and the consumables on the go with the new FUT Web App. Additionally, you could share the dream team with your peers with the use of unique share links generated by the Web App.

The Web App has access to the store allowing players to make important purchases to improve their team. Buy the required packs either with Coins or FIFA points. Earn Coins by engaging in FUT and completing squad building challenges along with trading players in the transfer market. You could complete Squad Building Challenges right from the Web App to earn rewards. FIFA points could be purchased at the FUT store, console's store, or through selected retailers. Take care that you do not break the rules while trading the Coins.

Furthermore, you could engage in trading your players as the Web App supports the transfer market. FUT's transfer market allows you to list items from your club or purchase players and consumables, all with the Coins or FIFA Points.

Objectives is a brand-new feature introduced in FUT, where one competes in daily and weekly manager or transfer challenges to earn unique and exciting rewards. The Web App comes really handy in this aspect as one could easily keep tabs on the key challenges that they need to complete to build their Ultimate Team.

Regarding compatibility, the FUT Web App works on all the latest browsers including Firefox, Chrome, Safari, Edge, Opera and Internet Explorer 11. Along with managing your team using the FUT Web App, you could also download the FIFA companion app, which is available on Android and iOS. However, keep in mind that you cannot access the Web App when you're logged into your FIFA account on your console or PC.

The Web App is a wonderful addition to the FIFA franchise, and we are confident that it would improve the overall gameplay experience in FIFA 19 as well.

