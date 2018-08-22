FIFA 19: Predicted Arsenal Player Ratings

It's that time of the year again! September is right around the corner, and that can mean only one thing: the latest edition of FIFA is set to be released! In keeping up with the hype, here are the Sportskeeda predicted Arsenal player ratings. The ratings are based on the following factors: the base rating from the previous year, performances in the previous season, and of course, just a pinch of intuition.

For most Arsenal fans, the 2017-18 season was a watershed moment. It was painfully clear to the footballing world (and not just the ArsenalFanTV regulars) that Arsene Wenger can no longer take the North London club forward. Given the team's dismal display throughout the season, only a few players can expect an upgrade from last year's ratings.

Let’s start off with the Goalkeepers:

1. Petr Cech: 83

The veteran keeper made several key errors last season which directly led to goals for the opposition team. His stock has definitely fallen since, which merits a decrease in rating from last year's 84.

2. Bernd Leno: 85

The ex-Leverkusen shot-stopper was one of Bundesliga’s standout keepers last season. The new Arsenal signing should see his rating remain unchanged at least, and it might even increase by 1!

Moving onto Arsenal’s dodgy defenders:

1. Hector Bellerin: 80

The Spaniard is a shadow of the player he was when he first broke into the gunner's first XI. His performances last season were indifferent and was exposed defensively on numerous occasion.

2. Shkodran Mustafi: 82

Most Gooners have already given up on their German centre-back. How he performs under Emery remains to be seen, but his performances from last season will certainly not aid his rating this time around. Expect a one point dock in rating from FIFA 18.

3. Laurent Koscielny: 82

With age and injuries catching up, ‘Lolo’ has already announced his intention to leave Arsenal once his contract expires. Did not have as poor a season as Mustafi, but it would still be unlikely for Laurent to get a higher rating than 82.

4. Nacho Monreal: 83

Undoubtedly the best Arsenal defender from last year. He also popped up with important goals at numerous points in the season, earning him a cult status. Nacho deserves a +1 increase in rating.

5. Stephan Lichtsteiner: 82

Largely a squad player for Juventus last season, but solid as ever when called upon. Expect an unchanged rating from last year.

6. Kolasinac: 82

Had a stop-start first season at Arsenal. Scored some thumping goals, but looked unsure in defence generally. An unchanged rating seems like the fairest bet.

7. Rob Holding: 77

Holding looks like a promising defender, but did not enjoy a notable season. This is in contrast to last year when he starred in both the FA Cup semi-finals and finals.

Now onto the midfielders!

1. Granit Xhaka: 83

His second year with the gunners was poor, if not worse, than his first. A strong display at the World Cup earns the Swiss midfielder an unchanged rating from last year.

2. Lucas Torreira: 83

Torreira was absolutely immense at the base for Sampdoria’s midfield last season. He was one of the best in the league for both interceptions and tackles won. He should get a +2 increase in ratings.

3. Matteo Guendouzi: 73

Guendouzi’s rating will be very interesting. He was indeed impressive for Lorient last year and looked to be head and shoulders above his teammates. Promising displays in Arsenal’s friendlies and opening two games should be taken into account as well. He can expect at least +6 increase in base rating from last year.

4. Mohammed Elneny: 79

A largely indifferent season and World Cup for the Egyptian means his rating remains unchanged.

5. Aaron Ramsey: 84

Arsenal’s standout performer from midfield last season, Ramsey should expect his solid 84 rating to remain intact at the very least. An increase in rating wouldn’t be surprising either!

Now for the exciting stuff– the forwards!

1. Mesut Ozil: 87

Enjoyed an impressive season till the midway point, as his performances plummeted in the later stages. Had a nightmare world-cup as well, which was steeped in controversy. The magical no.10 can still expect a rating of 87.

2. Henrikh Mkhitaryan: 85

The Armenian was an instant success at the Emirates, registering a hat-trick of assists on his home debut. Promising displays by him see his rating unchanged.

3. Alexandre Lacazette: 85

He had a solid first season at Arsenal, which was interrupted by a knee injury. Should see his rating unchanged.

4. Aubameyang: 88

Arsenal finally has a striker that genuinely scares opposition defenders in Aubameyang. The electric no.14 was in stunning form in both Dortmund and Arsenal colours last season. He deserves an elite rating of 88.

5. Welbeck: 82

For all his scuffed shots and misplaced touches, Danny proved to be an important squad player for the Gunners last year. He also secured his most productive season in front of goal last term.

6. Iwobi: 77

Has all the natural talent to succeed in the top-flight, but his decision-making remains a nagging shortcoming. Had an indifferent season last term out, and the Nigerian will be looking to add some polish to his game. A rating of 77 is indeed fair.

That's it for the predicted player ratings for Arsenal. Let us know what you think the player ratings will be in the comment section below!

