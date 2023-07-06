Final Fantasy 16 update 1.03 official patch notes: Motion blur toggle, camera sensitivity improvements, and more

Final Fantasy 16 finally received its first post-launch update that includes a number of features players have asked for since day one. The chief new addition with this update is the highly-requested "motion blur" toggle and intensity regulator, which is a game-changer for players sensitive to that visual effect. Alongside the motion blur toggle, the new update adds various quality-of-life improvements to the game.

Final Fantasy 16 has only been out for a couple of weeks at this point but has quickly become one of the best single-player PlayStation 5 exclusives to date. While the game is virtually flawless in almost every other aspect, its presentation has a few issues.

Fortunately, those issues are being ironed out with the new update. Here are the complete official patch notes for Final Fantasy 16 version 1.03.

Final Fantasy 16 update 1.03 fixes aggressive motion blur, camera sensitivity issues, and more

The motion blur effect can be a nice addition to games where the developers want to convey a sense of speed and momentum, particularly in racing games. However, it also has drawbacks, especially if not implemented properly. While per-object motion blur can help drastically improve the fluidity of a game's movement, it comes at the cost of performance.

Thus, most developers opt for camera motion blur, which is easier to implement and does not incur any significant performance penalty. This is exactly what Final Fantasy 16 came packed with. Unfortunately, camera motion blur is also distracting, especially at lower framerates.

As such, it was one of the biggest gripes players had with the game since there were no options to toggle the motion blur strength. Fortunately, Square Enix and Creative Business Unit 3 quickly responded to players' criticism and added a dedicated motion blur toggle with update 1.03.

Motion blur and camera improvements

Adds the following items to the System tab of the Main Menu

Motion Blur Strength - Allows the player to adjust the strength of the motion blur effect when the character or camera is in motion. The default setting is a maximum of 5. This can be lowered to reduce the strength of the motion blur effect or set to 0 to turn it off completely

Player Follow (Movement)

Player Follow (Attack)

Turning these settings off prevents the camera from automatically following the player while moving and attacking respectively

Changes the maximum setting of the Camera Sensitivity (Horizontal) and Camera Sensitivity (Vertical) items from 10 to 20

New controller layouts

Adds three new controller layouts: types D, E, and F

Corrects an issue that affected the stability of some menus

Miscellaneous fixes

Corrects some text issues

Adds the hashtag #FF16 when sharing screenshots or video clips on Twitter or YouTube

Unfortunately, the new update does not fix the massive framerate drops players have faced in the "Frame-rate" mode. The update also does not specifically address the PlayStation 5 overheating issues players have been experiencing with a certain cutscene in the game.

However, these issues might potentially be rectified with a future update for Final Fantasy 16.

