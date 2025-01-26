Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: All weapons and their locations

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Jan 26, 2025 12:46 GMT
All weapons and their location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix)
All weapons and their location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth offers a variety of weapons to enhance your gameplay, whether you’re tackling the main story or side quests. First released for PlayStation 5 in February 2024 and later for PC on January 23, 2025, this remake stays true to the original with familiar trophies.

This guide covers all the weapons in FF7 Rebirth, listing their locations to help you strengthen your characters and optimize your playthrough.

Listing all 49 weapons and their locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

A still from FF7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix)
A still from FF7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The table below details the exact locations for unlocking each weapon type, character, and chapter in this action role-playing game:

also-read-trending Trending
WeaponCharacterHow to GetChapter
Buster SwordCloudDefault weapon (Interlude/Chapter 1).1
Sleek SaberCloudPurple chest at Abandoned Dock (Grasslands).2
Crystal SwordCloudGongaga Reactor Freight Corridor.9
Igneous SaberCloudNorthern Ridge climbable wall.11
Rune BladeCloudChest after Parade minigame.4
Umbral BladeCloudChest in Dustbowl room.8
Slipstream SaberCloudTemple of Ancients vine post-gravity shift.13
Leather GlovesTifaDefault weapon.2
Sylph GlovesTifaChest near Crystalline Crab (Mythril Mine).3
Kaiser KnucklesTifaShinra-8 Cargo Hold chest.5
Dragon ClawsTifaScore 42,000+ in Desert Rush minigame.8
Tiger FangsTifaFlooded Gongaga Reactor beams.9
Crystal GlovesTifaChest near Nibel Reactor shed.11
JárngreiprTifaChest after Riot Troopers fight (Temple of Ancients).13
Guard StickAerithDefault weapon.2
Timeless RodAerithPurple chest at Bill’s Ranch.2
Empress’s ScepterAerithUnder Junon Inn (Aerith’s room).4
Wizard’s RodAerithMt. Corel rest stop chest.7
Ceremonial StaffAerithBehind rest stop (Village of Gi).10
Plumose RodAerithHojo’s Lab chest (complete Lament of the Damned).12
GambanteinnAerithTemple of Ancients stairs.13
Gatling GunBarretDefault weapon.2
Hi-Caliber RifleBarretSwamplands island chest.2
Barrage BlasterBarretCoal Mines cliff chest.7
Vulcan CannonBarretChest near minivan wreck (Dustbowl).8
Fafnir RifleBarretReward for Pursuit of Perfection quest.9
Calamitous BazookaBarretChest near spider (Cave of Gi).10
Battle CryBarretTower chest (Hall of Life).13
Mythril CollarRed XIIIDefault weapon.2
Renegade’s CollarRed XIIIChest after Elena/Rude fight.3
Silver CollarRed XIIIWin Run Wild minigame (Costa del Sol).6
Amethyst CollarRed XIIIEnd of Of Robed Men and Ransoms cave.7
Golden CollarRed XIIIGongaga Reactor crate puzzle.9
Mystic CollarRed XIIICave of Gi fetch quest.10
BrisingamenRed XIIIChest near pillars (Hall of Life).13
4-Point ShurikenYuffieDefault weapon.6
Savage DaggerYuffieDefault weapon.6
Twin ViperYuffieCoal Mines ground floor chest.7
Bird of PreyYuffieGongaga Inn chest.9
Crescent SickleYuffieScore 3,600+ in Glide de Chocobo.10
Crystalline CrossYuffieGold Saucer helipad chest.12
Fuma ShurikenYuffiePurple chest in Temple of Ancients.13
Yellow MegaphoneCait SithDefault weapon.8
Iron MegaphoneCait SithDefault weapon.8
Red MegaphoneCait SithGongaga Gorge chest.9
Resounding MegaphoneCait SithGongaga Airstrip chest.9
Crystal MegaphoneCait SithCosmo Canyon Observatory chest.10
Golden MegaphoneCait SithShinra Manor box puzzle.11
GjallarhornCait SithBuy for 45 Chocograss (after Esoteric Secrets of the Elders).11

Check out: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: New Game Plus mode explained

How to equip

Follow these steps to equip the armaments in FF7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix)
Follow these steps to equip the armaments in FF7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix)
  1. Open the menu: Press the menu button during gameplay.
  2. Go to Materia and equipment: Navigate to this tab.
  3. Select a character: Choose the party member you want to re-arm.
  4. Equip: Scroll to the slot and pick from your collected arsenal.

Check out: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Complete list of missions

Each armament’s unique abilities and stat adjustments apply immediately upon equipping, so players are encouraged to experiment with different gear for specific fights or playstyles.

Check out more articles on Sportskeeda:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी