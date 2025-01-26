Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: All weapons and their locations

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth offers a variety of weapons to enhance your gameplay, whether you’re tackling the main story or side quests. First released for PlayStation 5 in February 2024 and later for PC on January 23, 2025, this remake stays true to the original with familiar trophies.

This guide covers all the weapons in FF7 Rebirth, listing their locations to help you strengthen your characters and optimize your playthrough.

Listing all 49 weapons and their locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

A still from FF7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix)

The table below details the exact locations for unlocking each weapon type, character, and chapter in this action role-playing game:

Weapon Character How to Get Chapter Buster Sword Cloud Default weapon (Interlude/Chapter 1). 1 Sleek Saber Cloud Purple chest at Abandoned Dock (Grasslands). 2 Crystal Sword Cloud Gongaga Reactor Freight Corridor. 9 Igneous Saber Cloud Northern Ridge climbable wall. 11 Rune Blade Cloud Chest after Parade minigame. 4 Umbral Blade Cloud Chest in Dustbowl room. 8 Slipstream Saber Cloud Temple of Ancients vine post-gravity shift. 13 Leather Gloves Tifa Default weapon. 2 Sylph Gloves Tifa Chest near Crystalline Crab (Mythril Mine). 3 Kaiser Knuckles Tifa Shinra-8 Cargo Hold chest. 5 Dragon Claws Tifa Score 42,000+ in Desert Rush minigame. 8 Tiger Fangs Tifa Flooded Gongaga Reactor beams. 9 Crystal Gloves Tifa Chest near Nibel Reactor shed. 11 Járngreipr Tifa Chest after Riot Troopers fight (Temple of Ancients). 13 Guard Stick Aerith Default weapon. 2 Timeless Rod Aerith Purple chest at Bill’s Ranch. 2 Empress’s Scepter Aerith Under Junon Inn (Aerith’s room). 4 Wizard’s Rod Aerith Mt. Corel rest stop chest. 7 Ceremonial Staff Aerith Behind rest stop (Village of Gi). 10 Plumose Rod Aerith Hojo’s Lab chest (complete Lament of the Damned). 12 Gambanteinn Aerith Temple of Ancients stairs. 13 Gatling Gun Barret Default weapon. 2 Hi-Caliber Rifle Barret Swamplands island chest. 2 Barrage Blaster Barret Coal Mines cliff chest. 7 Vulcan Cannon Barret Chest near minivan wreck (Dustbowl). 8 Fafnir Rifle Barret Reward for Pursuit of Perfection quest. 9 Calamitous Bazooka Barret Chest near spider (Cave of Gi). 10 Battle Cry Barret Tower chest (Hall of Life). 13 Mythril Collar Red XIII Default weapon. 2 Renegade’s Collar Red XIII Chest after Elena/Rude fight. 3 Silver Collar Red XIII Win Run Wild minigame (Costa del Sol). 6 Amethyst Collar Red XIII End of Of Robed Men and Ransoms cave. 7 Golden Collar Red XIII Gongaga Reactor crate puzzle. 9 Mystic Collar Red XIII Cave of Gi fetch quest. 10 Brisingamen Red XIII Chest near pillars (Hall of Life). 13 4-Point Shuriken Yuffie Default weapon. 6 Savage Dagger Yuffie Default weapon. 6 Twin Viper Yuffie Coal Mines ground floor chest. 7 Bird of Prey Yuffie Gongaga Inn chest. 9 Crescent Sickle Yuffie Score 3,600+ in Glide de Chocobo. 10 Crystalline Cross Yuffie Gold Saucer helipad chest. 12 Fuma Shuriken Yuffie Purple chest in Temple of Ancients. 13 Yellow Megaphone Cait Sith Default weapon. 8 Iron Megaphone Cait Sith Default weapon. 8 Red Megaphone Cait Sith Gongaga Gorge chest. 9 Resounding Megaphone Cait Sith Gongaga Airstrip chest. 9 Crystal Megaphone Cait Sith Cosmo Canyon Observatory chest. 10 Golden Megaphone Cait Sith Shinra Manor box puzzle. 11 Gjallarhorn Cait Sith Buy for 45 Chocograss (after Esoteric Secrets of the Elders). 11

How to equip

Follow these steps to equip the armaments in FF7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix)

Open the menu: Press the menu button during gameplay. Go to Materia and equipment: Navigate to this tab. Select a character: Choose the party member you want to re-arm. Equip: Scroll to the slot and pick from your collected arsenal.

Each armament’s unique abilities and stat adjustments apply immediately upon equipping, so players are encouraged to experiment with different gear for specific fights or playstyles.

