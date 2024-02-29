Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth completion time: How long does it take to beat the game?

The completion time of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is going to depend on quite a few factors. Unless players skip all cutscenes and avoid exploration, this is going to be an incredibly lengthy game with plenty to do in it. While this article will avoid major spoilers, we will be briefly discussing where the game starts and ends, so be advised.

It’s also worth noting that our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth completion time is based on my personal gameplay. I performed our review and spent over 100 hours in the game, from the regular playthrough to even beyond that. Your time may vary, but this is our experience.

Disclaimer: This article may feature minor spoilers for locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth completion time - How much time will Square Enix’s masterpiece take?

From the grasslands of Kalm and beyond, there's so much to this game (Image via Square Enix)

You’ll want to consider a couple of things before thinking about your Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth completion time. For example, you’ll want to determine what difficulty you’re going to play on. Dynamic difficulty starts the same but gets harder as you go. This could make some of the fights much harder and require resets or extra grinding. However, in my playthrough, I didn’t do any particular grinding.

Another point to consider is how long you’re going to spend on side content. Some of the Demi Protorelics, for example, could take hours to get, depending on how good you are at mini-games like the Fort Condor game. Thus, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s completion time could be much longer.

On average, players are looking at spending 60-80 hours on FF7 Rebirth’s completion time. I beat the game by around 90 hours, but that also accounts for doing every side quest in the game but two, all the Protorelics, unlocking the optional battle, and exploring nearly the entire map.

You have lots of materia to master and equipment to find (Image via Square Enix)

If you’re going for full, 100% completion of the game, unlocking all achievements and things of that nature, I can see this game easily taking over 120 hours. You will almost certainly have to do a Hard Mode playthrough and complete the special Shinra challenges that are only available on that difficulty. This will require more planning, leveling, and preparation.

The content isn’t especially complex. However, we do have some suggestions before you dive into Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that will make the game a bit easier. There are plenty of new game mechanics and places that weren’t available in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. There is simply so much that players will have access to.

A wide assortment of side quests, extra challenges, and optional bosses await as players go from Kalm to their final destination in the City of the Ancients. While we won’t spoil what happens in this article, do know that you’ve got a long way to go.

Square Enix’s masterpiece releases on February 29, 2024. If you want to know more, our in-depth review of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will give you everything you need without spoilers.