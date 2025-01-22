Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

PlayStation exclusive title Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is finally about to be released on PC in a few days. The game was first announced to receive a PC port during The Game Awards 2024. Since the game has been out for PlayStation 5 for approximately a year now, we already know what to expect from it — stunning visuals and an immersive storyline. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be out globally for PC players via Steam on January 23, 2025.

As mentioned earlier, it is already available on PS5, and will now be released on PC. Unfortunately, there are no updates or official confirmation about the game coming to Xbox or Nintendo Switch yet.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Minimum and recommended system requirements

FF7 Rebirth will require some pretty insane hardware to run the game (Image via Square Enix)

Minimum system requirements:

Trending

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 5 1400 / Intel® Core™ i3-8100

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon™ RX 6600 (RX 6600 or above required) / Intel® Arc™ A580 / NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2060 (RTX series required)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 155 GB available space

Additional Notes: 1080P / 30FPS (Graphics Quality Preset “Low”), SSD Required. Graphics Cards with Shader Model 6.6 support and OS with DirectX 12 Ultimate support required. 12GB VRAM or above is recommended to play on 4k resolution.

Recommended system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 11 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600 or Ryzen™ 7 3700X / Intel® Core™ i7-8700 or Core™ i5-10400

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT / NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2070

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 155 GB available space

Additional Notes: 1080p / 60FPS (Graphics Quality Preset “Medium”), SSD Required. 12GB VRAM or above is recommended to play on 4k resolution.

If you are planning to buy and play the game, be mindful of the various editions available for it. The game comes in two different editions - Standard and Digital Deluxe. However, there are two bundle packs available as well, which will include Final Fantasy 7 Remake as an addition to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

To learn more about these editions as well as the pre-order bonuses available, check out this guide.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.