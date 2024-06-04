Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth update 1.040: Bug fixes for Hard Mode, stability improvements, and more

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has received a small but rather substantial update on the PlayStation 5. The update comes packed with a host of bug fixes addressing various issues that have been reported by players following the last few post-launch patches for the game, including the Gambit Gear mini-game HUD issue in Hard Mode, early unlock of photo frames, and more.

Although Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth saw a relatively smooth launch compared to most third-party AAA releases, with very little in the way of technical issues, there were still a few quirks to be ironed out in the game. The biggest issue that many players had with the title was the blurry visuals in the performance mode, which was addressed in the first post-launch update.

While patch 1.040 is quite small compared to the previous couple of title updates for the game, it still features some necessary fixes and changes. Here's a look at the official patch notes for the title update.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth update 1.040 official patch notes

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's version 1.040 update mostly comprises fixes for mission-specific bugs that either halted progress or ended up unlocking rewards associated with said quests earlier than intended. It also includes a much-needed fix for the Gambit Gears mini-game on Hard Mode, which resulted in halting the quest's progress.

Lastly, the update includes under-the-hood optimizations to make the game much more stable in both Performance and Fidelity modes.

Here are the official patch notes for update 1.040:

Fixes to bugs that would very occasionally prevent game progress under specific conditions.

Fixes that allow the player to acquire photo frames if a bug occurs that would prevent their acquisition after fulfilling the relevant unlock conditions.

Fixes to bugs that are triggered under specific circumstances in battle.

Fixes to a bug where information was not shown on screen when selecting to play Stage 2 of the Gambit Gears mini-game on Hard Mode.

Fixes to several display-related bugs.

Improvements to the overall game stability.

The update is less than 300 megabytes in size, and as such, will not take too long to download and install on your PlayStation 5. Do note that some updates, especially for games that are more than 70 or 80GBs, tend to take a bit of time to install on the PS5, even if the update itself is less than a gigabyte in size.

If the update doesn't show up on your PS5 upon booting it up or waking it up from Rest Mode, go to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's tile on the PS5 dashboard or your PlayStation games library. With the game selected in your library, press options, and then Check for Updates.

