Final Fantasy 7 Remake: The game listed for Xbox One (2020) by Gamestop

Shreyansh Katsura
3   //    02 Jun 2019, 23:34 IST

FF7
FF7

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was finally revived by Square Enix just a few days ago after a new trailer surfaced at Sony's State of Play event. More details regarding the game such as a release window and gameplay demo are scheduled to come in June, more specifically at Square Enix's E3 2019 press conference which is scheduled for Monday, June 10 at 6 PM PT/ 9 PM ET.

More interesting news regarding the exclusivity of the game comes from Gamestop who listed an alleged Xbox One version of the game. According to this listing, the game might be headed to Microsoft's console sometime in 2020.

This actually comes as a huge surprise as Final Fantasy 7 Remake was always promised as a PS4 exclusive since the time it was revealed back at Sony's E3 2015 conference. However seeing that Square Enix's most recent titles such as Kingdom Hearts 3, Final Fantasy 15 etc ended up releasing for Xbox One so the possibility of Final Fantasy 7 Remake heading to the same doesn't seem unlikely.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake still doesn't have a concrete release date or a release window but Square Enix confirmed that just like the original the game will be getting an episodic release.

Final Fantasy 7 originally released back in 1997 for the original PlayStation and served as the seventh mainline entry in the Final Fantasy series. The game takes place in a universe called Gaia. The main protogonist is Cloud Strife, a mercenary who was formerly a first-class soldier and works with the members of Avalanche known as Barrett Wallace and Tifa Lockhart.

In other news, Square Enix recently confirmed that their Avengers project is called Marvel's Avengers and will get a full-fledged reveal this year at E3 2019.

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One
