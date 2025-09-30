Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles features 20 Jobs, each with their own Job Requirements. All of them can be unlocked by any character, with the notable exception of the two gender-based Jobs, Dancer (Female) and Bard (Male). Sadly, we do know that the unlockable Jobs from War of the Lions are not going to be available, according to Kazutoyo Maehiro. While I would certainly prefer this, I understand why.

All FFT players have their own style and preference, when it comes to unlocking and setting up job combos for their characters, as well. If you’re like me, and like to pick your build at the start of the game and immediately start grinding, here’s all the Job Requirements for Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles.

All Job Requirements in Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles

What makes the Job Requirements for Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles interesting, is that, despite being a true, perfect remake of the original game, it uses the War of the Lions Job Requirements. It didn’t quite dawn on me until I went to go level Geomancer, so I could start my Dancer build early.

If a job is blacked out, you haven't unlocked it at all, and if it's greyed out, you lack the requirements on this character (Image via Square Enix)

The game’s Jobs are split into two trees: Squire and Chemist trees. Squire Jobs are physical Jobs, and Chemist Jobs are magical. If you interact with the jobs on the Job Change screen in Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles, you can see the requirements, but if you haven’t unlocked the job yet, it won’t tell you what the job is.

You just have to look at the shadow of it and figure it out. However, we have all the Job Requirements for you below:

Squire Tree

Squire : Default

: Default Knight : Squire 2

: Squire 2 Archer : Squire 2

: Squire 2 Monk : Knight 3

: Knight 3 Thief : Archer 3

: Archer 3 Geomancer : Monk 4

: Monk 4 Dragoon : Thief 4

: Thief 4 Samurai : Knight 4, Monk 5, Dragoon 2

: Knight 4, Monk 5, Dragoon 2 Ninja : Archer 4, Thief 5, Geomancer 2

: Archer 4, Thief 5, Geomancer 2 Dancer: Female Unit, Geomancer 5, Dragoon 5

Chemist Tree

Chemist : Default

: Default White Mage : Chemist 2

: Chemist 2 Black Mage : Chemist 2

: Chemist 2 Mystic : White Mage 3

: White Mage 3 Time Mage : Black Mage 3

: Black Mage 3 Orator : Mystic 3

: Mystic 3 Summoner : Time Mage 3

: Time Mage 3 Arithmitician : White Mage 5, Black Mage 5, Time Mage 4, Mystic 4

: White Mage 5, Black Mage 5, Time Mage 4, Mystic 4 Bard: Male Unit, Summoner 5, Orator 5

Extra Jobs

Mime: Squire 8, Chemist 8, Geomancer 5, Dragoon 5, Orator 5, Summoner 5

Mime is an interesting job in that it’s not really a part of either tree, and it doesn’t have any useful abilities. That’s because their command is Mime. They copy whatever action their allies take, in the same direction they’re currently facing.

That said, it’s still got the best stat growth in the game, so if you’re looking to make characters wildly powerful early, unlock Mime, and find a map with a Degenerator trap to keep leveling them down, and thus, gain incredible stats on that character. It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it.

Every Job is useful in its own way, though. There are plenty of established combos and pairings, but ultimately, you should unlock and use what is right for you.

Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles launches on September 30, 2025, and is truly a masterpiece. You can learn more about the revived genre-defining tactical RPG in our in-depth review.

