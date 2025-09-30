Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles Combat Sets guide

Combat Sets in Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles fixes one of the most frustrating things about the whole game: constantly swapping gear sets. To the casual player, this might not sound like very much, but if you plan on diving deep into the game, to farm rare Poach items, pick up specific rare items on the various maps, or dive into the Midlight’s Deep dungeon (Deep Dungeon), you’re going to want a few different outfits.

It’s also great for when you know the enemy is going to be packing specific types of status ailments. You can enter battle with the right gear, and jobs, without having to constantly swap things around. It’s such a great system.

You get three Combat Sets per character in Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles, and, provided you have the gear on hand, and the Jobs unlocked, you can set up almost anything you want with it.

How to use Combat Sets in Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles

It’s very easy to use Combat Sets in Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles. You can find this in your Main Menu, by selecting any non-Monster character. That includes characters like Reis and Construct 8, since they don’t have any equipment that they can use.

Getting ready to do some Poaching? Make sure you have the right Combat Set or you just waste your time (Image via Square Enix)

When you open a character’s menu, select the Combat Sets tab, and select one of the three slots you’re given. By pressing the Apply button, you will copy everything you’re currently equipped with onto that slot. This can only be done out of battle, so set this up before you begin any of the game’s maps.

However, once you’ve begun a battle, you can apply a Combat Set, while you’re selecting the units you’re going to field. Press the Status screen for that character, and then head to the Combat Sets tab. From there, just Apply the desired Combat Set, and you’re good to go.

This can serve many functions. A good example is that Poach isn’t a very useful skill in fights with humanoids. You’re going to want to have certain setups for Poach, or for finding Items. When you know you’re going onto a map where you’re farming something, you can have the appropriate skillset and gear for the activity.

It’s just one of the many new features added to FFT that make this version such a joy. It’s a very useful quality-of-life feature, for sure. With it, you can make sure that characters that need specific gearsets for different fights are always ready.

Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles launches on September 30, 2025, and is truly a masterpiece. You can learn more about the revived genre-defining tactical RPG in our in-depth review.

