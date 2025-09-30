Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles: How to beat Wiegraf (Riovanes Castle)

Wiegraf Folles at Riovanes Castle is one of Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles most frustrating fights; that’s even before you fight his second form! Several of the boss fights in this game really test what you know about this RPG, and few do it so expertly as the Wiegraf battle. What makes this battle even more infuriating is that you have to fight your way through the Castle Gates, which is filled with Archers with a height advantage.

We’re just going to focus on defeating Wiegraf (and Belias) in this Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles guide, though. I have a setup that I’ve used for years, and it still works to this day. However, I recommend setting aside around 20 minutes or so if you want to use this strategy.

Thankfully, as we learned in our interview with the Director, Maehiro-san, you can save between these fights and come back to them later, so you don’t have to block out a full hour just to get through the three total battles at this location.

Ramza’s setup to beat Wiegraf at Riovanes Castle in Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles

In the Wiegraf battle of Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles, it’s just Ramza versus Wiegraf, one on one inside Riovanes Castle. There are several setups you can go with, but I can confirm the “run-and-buff” strategy still works from the previous releases of the game. Before you come here, the first thing I recommend is make sure Ramza has a minimum of 90 Brave (93-95 is better).

You also absolutely must have the Squire powers Tailwind and Focus. You also need anywhere from 40-50 X-Potions; make sure you sell all your regular Potions/High Potions, too.

Here's the setup I used, but below there are a few corrections, just in case (Image via Square Enix)

You can do this with his Squire ability, Steel. It grants +5 temporary Brave to anyone he uses it on. For every +5 brave you give him, he’ll get a permanent +1 Brave. So just grind out some easy fights on Mandalia Plains or something, until you’ve reached this goal. When he’s at 100 Brave in the fight, just wrap things up, and take on another battle.

You also want to be Squire Main Job/Monk Sub-Job. We use Monk, just in case we need to use Chakra for a heal, in the event that Auto-Potion doesn’t trigger. Below is the setup for your loadout:

Ramza’s Equipment

Two Platinum Swords (Walled CIty of Yardrow, Chapter 3)

Diamond Helm (Lesalia, Chapter 3)

Chameleon Robe (Lesalia, Chapter 3)

Battle Boots (Virtually anywhere)

Ramza’s Abilities

Mettle (Squire)

Martial Arts (Monk)

Auto-Potion (Chemist)

Dual Wield (Ninja)

Movement +1 (Squire)

Get ready for an intense game of keep away! (Image via Square Enix)

I know the screenshot above has Nu Khai Armlet and Ignore Terrain, but I forgot to change those before I went into the fight. Nu Khai Armlet isn’t necessary due to the Chameleon Robes, and Movement +1 just makes it easier to get away from Wiegraf in Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles.

You may also notice that my level is much higher than Wiegraf's. Truthfully, that doens't matter too much. With the wrong setup, he can still one-shot you using his Holy Sword attacks. I just happened to spend a lot of time grinding specific jobs in the early game.

The Chameleon Robes absorb Holy, and because of that, Wiegraf won’t use his Sword Skills; instead he’ll only use Monk attacks. That means you don’t have to worry about Confusion or KO from him. Here’s how you’re going to put that all together.

How to easily beat Wiegraf and Belias in Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles

When you begin the Wiegraf fight in Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles, immediately start running away from the boss, and start spamming Tailwind. He’s going to get close to you and hit you with attacks, but Auto-Potion should keep that off of you, That’s what your high Brave is for; it gives you a better chance of those effects triggering.

Look at this photograph; I'm about to pummel Wiegraf (Image via Square Enix)

Run around the edge of the room, to force him to go that way, and keep using Tailwind until you start to get two actions to his one. Then you can mix in the odd Focus, to start building your attack power. Keep him chasing you around the room in this Final Fantasy Tactics boss fight no matter what. The goal is to get 4 or 5 attacks to his one. Once you’re getting extra actions, he should never catch up to you again.

When you have 50 Speed and 50 BR, you can then get close to him. You can check this by pressing Triangle on the controller before you act. Ideally, kite him back to the middle of the room, then get behind him. Use your basic attack, and you should hit anywhere between 580-800 damage. This will one-shot him, and trigger the Belias fight in Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles.

It should take no more than two rounds to finish off Belias, the Gigas, and then you can move on (Image via Square Enix)

However, your stats carry over, and you can easily run next to Belias, and melee him again. One or two attacks will wrap this fight, and you won't ever have to fight the other demons he summoned. This will get you to your next destination, which is just as difficult: The Rooftop.

Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles launches on September 30, 2025, and is truly a masterpiece. You can learn more about the revived genre-defining tactical RPG in our in-depth review.

