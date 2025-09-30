Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles: How to rescue Rapha (Walled City of Yardrow)

Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles’ Walled City of Yardrow fight is one of the worst in the game, due to having to rescue and protect Rapha. It’s far from the only map where you have to protect an NPC that doesn’t keep themselves safe (looking at you, Orran). Thankfully, like Mustadio, Rapha’s got quite a bit of sense, and will immediately run away as fast as she can.

Ad

The downside is that due to the main enemies being Ninja and Summoners, they’ve got a ton of damage at their disposal. Without a healer of some type, this fight can feel almost impossible, due to how little HP she has after the first turn.

Once she’s clear of the building, if you have at least one healer, it will be easier; here’s how to take care of Rapha in Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles.

Ad

Trending

Tips to rescue Rapha in Final Fantasy Tactics Walled City of Yardrow stage

The Walled City of Yardrow in Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles is home to 2 Summoners, 3 Ninja, and Marach Galthena. Marach is Rapha’s brother, and is willing to do almost anything to stop Rapha from fleeing. I won’t spoil the story that takes place before and during the fight, but suffice to say, her reasons for wanting to flee make sense.

Ad

A few Chakras will put her right; just keep the enemy away from her (Image via Square Enix)

The hardest part is keeping Rapha alive, and then also keeping your team alive. Ninja, thankfully, are incredibly squishy, as are Summoners. They make up for that in the tons of damage they can do, if you’re unlucky. In this fight, I ran:

Ad

Ramza (Monk/Squire/First Strike/Two Swords/Movement +1)

Agrias (Holy Sword/Item/Counter/Movement +1)

Monk/Squire/First Strike/Two Swords/Movement +1

Ninja/Squire/Critical: Restore HP/Bare Handed/Movement +1

Dancer/Chemist/Dragonheart/Movement +1

It’s incredibly important to have access to some healing in this fight. Instead of the Dancer, if you aren’t into that gameplay, I’d have a White Mage or a Chemist, or perhaps a White Mage/Arithimitician for a bit more speed, and AOE heals. Rapha’s going to run to your side, where you need to heal her immediately. I used Chakra to do that, where she then ran to the side, where you spawn in at.

Ad

I highly recommend moving your combatants south of the area Rapha ran through in this Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles fight. This will lead those Ninja to start running through the front gate, allowing you to funnel them and fight them one at a time. I position a Monk/Squire next to the gate to get the initial punches in, and the Ninja/Ramza to the south to finish them off.

Ad

The key is to stay back, let the Ninja come through the door, then pounce! (Image via Square Enix)

The Summoners will also try and file into this line during this Final Fantasy Tactics battle, but their priority is staying safe and casting from inside the town. If you have Earth Slash as a monk, you can also potentially get some free damage this way. Line up heals though, because the Summoners are going to try and get the most out of attacks like Ifrit and Ramuh. For that reason, keep your party split up as much as you can.

Ad

Thanks to the primarily flat ground, Agrias has a very easy time using Holy Sword skills; if you’re lucky, one of them will inflict Stop, Silence, or KO. She’s the back-up healer, so keep her within moving distance of Rapha.

I’m a firm believer in the strength of Dancers in fights like this, too. If you can trigger Toad or Silence on the Summoners, they’re completely useless. The same goes for Stop on the Ninja, or even Confuse. Watching these guys fight each other is very satisfying. When Marach comes out, just pummel him with your Monks, and when he’s taken enough of a beating, he leaves.

Ad

Once the Ninja and Marach are defeated, it's time to go inside and clean up shop (Image via Square Enix)

Another good thing about this being a flat battlefield, it’s easy for you to use Revive as a Monk, to bring people back, should they be defeated. Once the three Ninja have all come out and been defeated, the Summoners should have almost no mana. They have nothing to threaten you with by this point. You could also use Witch Hunt as a Dancer to constantly whittle away at their mana from the start, if you want.

Ad

The hardest part of this Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles is simply letting Rapha get away from the initial bombardment, at least, on Tactician difficulty. I’ve watched her just get destroyed over and over, right at the start of the fight. On average, she leaves the town with 25 HP at the most, so keeping her safe can be tricky.

Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles launches on September 30, 2025, and is truly a masterpiece. You can learn more about the revived genre-defining tactical RPG in our in-depth review.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 15 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.