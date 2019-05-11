Final Fantasy VII Remake: Sony's State of Play presentation features new gameplay footage

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Sony's "State of Play" for May had plenty to offer the PlayStation faithful - including new DLC for Monster Hunter World, a pixel-art dungeon crawler called Riverbond, an asymmetrical multiplayer Predator game in the style of Friday the 13th, a remake of the PS1 classic MediEvil, the natural set survival game Away, and a new, limited edition PS4 model.

The big reveal was saved until the end, however, as we finally got a look at the gameplay of the long-awaited Final Fantasy VII remake from Square Enix. And it's pretty epic.

While long rumoured to be in development, even as far back as during the PlayStation 2 days - and most famously teased as a tech demo during the PlayStation 3 system announcement - this remake was officially announced to the world as part of Sony's PlayStation press conference during E3 2015. Since then, barely any information - outside of some screenshots during the Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary event in 2017 - had come out about the title until now.

This minute-long teaser shows off some recreated scenes from early in the original game. Including the first appearance of Aerith (whether or not she'll be called that or "Aeris", as she was in the original North American release, is yet to be seen), Cloud and Barrett's battle with the scorpion-tailed robot, and the sabotage of the Mako reactor.

It also appears that long-time Cloud voice actor, Steve Burton, who has voiced the character since 2002's Kingdom Hearts, has returned to voice the game's protagonist this time around, as well, though that hasn't been confirmed. Sure as heck sounds like him, though.

The trailer ended with a message reading "More to come this June", which sounds like even more footage will be revealed during Square Enix's presentation at E3 this year.