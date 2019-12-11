Final Fantasy VII Remake to be a PS4 exclusive till early 2021

Final Fantasy 7

Final Fantasy VII Remake is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of this generation. Unfortunately for the PC and Xbox users, the wait is going to be a little bit longer than expected.

Part 1 of Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently scheduled to launch March 3, 2020 on PS4. However, we didn't have any concrete information on when the game will actually be coming on the other platforms until recently.

The official cover art of Final Fantasy VII Remake

The cover art of Final Fantasy VII Remake actually revealed when the game may release on other platforms. Final Fantasy VII will be a timed exclusive on PS4 till March 3, 2021. This means that Xbox and PC users will have to wait exactly a year before they can get their hands on this most awaited remake of an iconic game.

There's no news of when part 2 of Final Fantasy VII Remake will be happening but hopefully we will hear more at Square Enix and Sony's E3 conference next year.

Final Fantasy VII Remake was first announced way back in 2015, at Sony's E3 2015 showcase.

