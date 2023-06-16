Final Fantasy XVI file size leaked ahead of its release next week

Final Fantasy XVI, the upcoming action role-playing game from Square Enix and Creative Business Unit 3, is releasing no less than a week from now. Naturally, it has fans all over the globe quite excited, especially after the overwhelmingly positive reception of the recently released demo for the game. And now, with the game's looming release date, its file size has finally been revealed.

The sixteenth mainline entry in the Final Fantasy series is arguably the biggest game in the franchise, despite being a fairly linear adventure, devoid of the traditional open-world segments brought to the table by its predecessor, Final Fantasy XV. The massive scale and scope of the game are punctuated by its enormous file size on the PlayStation 5.

Believe us! You might want to free up your PS5 SSD for this one, as Final Fantasy XVI boasts one of the biggest file sizes for any modern Final Fantasy game.

How big is Final Fantasy XVI on the PlayStation 5?

According to users who got their hands on the game's retail version early and press outlets who gained access to the game weeks before its official release date, the file size of Final Fantasy XVI on the PlayStation 5 is roughly 100 gigabytes. Moreover, it will only go up with future updates and the potential day-one patch for the game.

To put things into perspective, the previous mainline Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy XV, has a file size of roughly 120 gigabytes on the PlayStation 4, but that's including more than four DLC expansions, each with its dedicated map separate from the base game, alongside the multiplayer add-on, Final Fantasy XV: Comrades.

FFXVI might not be the biggest game on the PS5 (That crown is still within the possession of Activision's Call of Duty franchise, especially Warzone). However, it is one of the biggest single-player games on the platform, exceeding even the likes of God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West. The massive file size is a good indication of the game being content-rich.

However, the enormous file size also has its caveats, the first and foremost being the lengthy download time for players that purchased the digital version of the game. Fortunately, the game will be available to pre-load on PS5 from September 20, 2023, giving you enough time to download and keep it ready to play on release.

Final Fantasy XVI is scheduled to release on June 22, 2023, exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

