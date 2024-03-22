Final Fantasy XVI The Rising Tides DLC release date, Update 1.03, and more explored

The Final Fantasy XVI The Rising Tide DLC release date has been revealed, alongside details on the upcoming update 1.03 for the base game. The Rising Tide DLC is scheduled to be released on April 18, 2024, exclusively for the PS5, both, as a standalone purchase or as part of the Expansion Pass, which retails for $ 24.99.

Much like the previous Final Fantasy XVI DLC, Echoes of the Fallen, The Rising Tide will feature a brand new questline, novel characters for Clive and his party to meet and interact with, fresh weapons, and most importantly, new boss fights. The biggest highlight of the DLC is the missing Eikon from the base game Leviathan the Lost.

Here's everything you need to know about Final Fantasy XVI The Rising Tide, as well as the update 1.03.

Final Fantasy XVI The Rising Tide DLC pre-order details explored

Much like the Echoes of the Fallen DLC, which was shadow-dropped during The Game Awards 2023, the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI DLC, The Rising Tide, comes with a host of pre-order bonuses for players who pre-purchase the Expansion Pass. These bonuses for Final Fantasy XVI The Rising Tide include:

A reimagined version of the “Curtana,” the signature weapon used by the Warrior of Light in Final Fantasy XIV

“Torn from the Heavens” and “Through the Maelstrom” Orchestrion Rolls, which can be played as the default background score in Cid's Hideaway, which unlocks after Chapter 3.

The standalone price for The Rising Tide is yet to be disclosed by Square Enix. However, considering the price of Echoes of the Fallen and Square Enix confirmed the upcoming DLC to be a much larger expansion than the previous one, it can be speculated that The Rising Tide will be priced at $15 to $20.

Final Fantasy XVI update 1.03 details explored

Update 1.03 will be released simultaneously with Final Fantasy XVI The Rising Tide, on April 18, 2024. While it's coming with the DLC, the update will be available to all players who own the base game. It comes packed with some highly-requested features, as well as quality-of-life improvements for the base game.

Here's everything that will be added to Final Fantasy XVI with update 1.03:

A new “Quick Complete” function, which allows players to return to the quest giver immediately after completing a side quest (Do note that this feature is only applicable to side quests in Final Fantasy XVI).

Updated icons for important character quests.

A new Skill Set feature, which allows players to save up to five unique Feat and Ability sets, much like multiple loadouts with variations of Eikonic abilities.

Adjustments made to Abilities and Accessories, making them easier for players to sort through and use.

New “Custom” controller type, which will allow players to freely customize button layouts on DualSense, without being bound to the default preset.

Tone correction, screen effects, and more added to Photo Mode, making it a more versatile tool for digital photography enthusiasts.

New Orchestrion Rolls, inspired by Masayoshi Soken's themes for the base game as well as the DLCs.

Final Fantasy XVI The Rising Tide will see Clive, Joshua, Jill, and Torgal venture out to Mysidia, a hidden land that was previously thought to be a myth, filled with magical wonders channeled by the power of the Eikon, Leviathan the Lost, and its Dominant.

The DLC will feature brand-new boss fights, including one against Leviathan the Lost itself. Leviathan the Lost will also feature its own set of Eikonic powers, including Serpent’s Cry, a ranged attack that allows Clive to summon a sea-spitting serpent capable of dealing multiple precision strikes to enemies at great distances.