Final three teams qualify for TI9

Suhas
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
9   //    16 Jul 2019, 08:57 IST

The International will be held on Chinese soil for the first time
With the first three regional qualifiers ending on 10th July, the next set of qualifiers for the Dota 2 International 2019 were for the Chinese, European and North American regions with the qualifiers being held from July 11 to 14.

These qualifiers saw some of the most competitive regions go to action, with some teams consisting of veterans while others consisted of new and upcoming talent in the game.

North America Recap

With only one team from the region qualifying with a direct invite, most of the players and organizations from the region were faced with a do-or-die situation.

While most fans and analysts figured that the region would witness some close fights in the group stage, especially in the absence of EG and the recent roster changes which the teams of the region faced, it was not to be the case as Forward Gaming dominated the group stage with a 7-0 win loss record.

The team didn't let loose in the playoffs and crushed their opposition to take a spot in the TI after beating J.Storm 3-1 in the finals.

European Recap

With most of the major teams of the region qualifying directly, there were only two teams invited to the closed qualifiers with the remaining spots divided between the two open qualifiers.

The groups ended with ties for the 1-2 spot and for the 3-5 placement. The playoffs saw Team Final Tribe storm through to the grand finals only to lose 3-0 to Chaos Esports whom they dropped to the lower bracket in the first round of the playoffs.

With this Matumbaman, who was dropped from team Liquid after qualifying for the TI with a direct invite, will have a chance to exact revenge.

China Recap

With some of the most talented players in the world playing in the region, all the games were action packed with Invictus Gaming taking the first spot in the group stage with a 6-1 record.

The playoffs were equally action packed and Royals Never Give Up, who missed the TI spot in the end, eventually emerged victorious over CDEC gaming after a 3-2 Grand finals.

With this the 16 teams participating in the TI9 have been decided and will move to Shanghai, China where they will compete for the over $28.8 million prize pool between Aug 15-29.


Tags:
Evil Geniuses Digital Chaos Dota 2
