Final tweet from Chadwick Boseman's account is now the most liked post in Twitter history

Chadwick Boseman was an American actor who has worked in a number of major films such as 42, Marshall and, of course, Black Panther. The actor was known for his outspoken views and rose to fame when Black Panther became one of the highest-grossing Marvel movies of all time.

Most famously, he was asked by Marvel directors to not use an ‘African accent’ as Black Panther. However, the actor put his foot down and said that it was an important part of the character that he wished to uphold.

The cause of his death was colon cancer, which he got diagnosed with back in 2016. He had been undergoing treatment for years but that did not stop him from working, with some of his best films coming towards the end of his career. Since his death, condolences from all parts of the world have been flowing in.

Final tweet from Chadwick Boseman's Twitter account is now the most liked post in the platform's history

Chadwick Boseman’s death has caused a great amount of grief among his fans, with many of them even calling out trolls who had been making fun of him through his fight with cancer.

The actor’s last two tweets give a rather interesting window into the kind of person he was. In one of the posts, you can see the entire crew of Da 5 Bloods taking a break and enjoying a water-squirting competition. Da 5 Bloods is a new Netflix film based on the Vietnam war. Considering the fact that the actor was suffering through the shoot, the following clip is rather heartwarming.

.@SpikeLeeJoint was calling a play. But on a hot summer day during water festival, we had an audible. Pure joy with #Da5Bloods pic.twitter.com/gvL7hnCa9e — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) July 2, 2020

The last post shared by the actor- on August 12th- was a photograph with US Democratic nominee for Vice-President, Kamala Harris.

As you can see, Chadwick Boseman was encouraging people to vote.

After his demise, the final post shared from his Twitter account- which confirmed his death- has become the most liked tweet of all time. As of now, the post has more than 7.5 million likes, as you can see below.

The actor, whose Black Panther character had the famous ‘Wakanda Forever’ tagline, has been talked about and remembered by many famous personalities since his untimely demise.

His costar from the Avengers series, Mark Ruffalo, posted the following comment about him. The tweet sheds light on the kind of person Chadwick Boseman was, and how sad people are due to his demise.