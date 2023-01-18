Fire Emblem Engage complete cast and voice actor list

Create

Fire Emblem Engage is expected to be one of the most engaging JRPGs this month, with a varied cast of some of the most memorable characters. The game's narrative is also hailed as quite appealing with a strategic battle system that allows players to make the most of their environment.

While there are plenty of new characters in Fire Emblem Engage, entire side quests and stories that players will be able to enjoy, several beloved heroes from previous Fire Emblem titles will be making a return as well.

It’s an exhaustive list of memorable NPCs and party members in the game, many of whom are voiced by some of the most prominent voice actors in the video games and anime industry.

Given below is a list of the complete cast of characters and voice actors in Fire Emblem Engage.

Cast and voice actor list in Fire Emblem Engage

The entire cast of Fire Emblem Engage, Nintendo's upcoming RPG, is as follows:

Alear (Male)

  • Hiro Shimono (Japanese cast)

Alear (Female)

  • Aya Endo (Japanese cast)
  • Laura Stahl (English cast)

Marth Hikaru

  • Midorikawa (Japanese cast)
  • Yuri Lowenthal (English cast)

Celica

  • Nao Tōyama (Japanese cast)
  • Erica Lindbeck (English cast)

Sigurd

  • Toshiyuki Morikawa (Japanese cast)
  • Grant George (English cast)

Leif

  • Kenichi Suzumura (Japanese cast)
  • Nicolas Roye (English cast)

Roy

  • Jun Fukuyama (Japanese cast)
  • Ray Chase (English cast)

Lyn

  • Makiko Ohmoto (Japanese cast)
  • Wendee Lee (English cast)

Eirika

  • Kaori Mizuhashi (Japanese cast)
  • Kira Buckland (English cast)

Ephraim

  • Taku Yashiro (Japanese cast)
  • Greg Chun (English cast)

Ike

  • Michihiko Hagi (Japanese cast)
  • Greg Chun (English cast)

Micaiah

  • Natsuko Kuwatani (Japanese cast)
  • Veronica Taylor (English cast)

Lucina

  • Yu Kobayashi (Japanese cast)
  • Alexis Tipton (English cast)

Corrin (Female)

  • Satomi Sato (Japanese cast)
  • Marcella Lentz-Pope (English Cast)

Byleth (Male)

  • Yusuke Kobayashi (Japanese cast)
  • Zach Aguilar (English cast)

Edelgard

  • Ai Kakuma (Japanese cast)
  • Tara Platt (English cast)

Dimitri

  • Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese cast)
  • Chris Hackney (English cast)

Claude

  • Toshiyuki Toyonaga (Japanese cast)
  • Joe Zieja (English cast)

Tiki

  • Sumire Morohoshi (Japanese cast)
  • Mela Lee (English cast)

Vander

  • Yōji Ueda (Japanese cast)

Clanne

  • Kōhei Amasaki (Japanese cast)

Framme

  • Sayaka Senbongi (Japanese cast)

Alfred

  • Ryōhei Kimura (Japanese cast)
  • Nick Wolfhard (English cast)

Céline

  • Akari Kitō (Japanese cast)
  • Rachelle Heger (English cast)

Boucheron

  • Tôru Sakurai (Japanese cast)

Etie

  • Tomomi Mineuchi (Japanese cast)
  • Trina Nishimura (English cast)

Louis

  • Haruki Ishitani (Japanese cast)

Chloé

  • Saori Hayami (Japanese cast)
  • Elizabeth Simmons (English cast)

Diamant

  • Junichi Suwabe (Japanese cast)

Alcryst

  • Nobuhiko Okamoto (Japanese cast)

Amber

  • Atsushi Tamaru (Japanese cast)

Jade

  • Marie Miyake (Japanese cast)

Citrinne

  • Ikumi Hasegawa (Japanese cast)

Lapis

  • Tomoyo Takayanagi (Japanese cast)

Timerra

  • Ami Koshimizu (Japanese cast)

Merrin

  • Nanako Mori (Japanese cast)
Panette

  • Yukina Shutō (Japanese cast)

Bunet

  • Tomohiru Ono (Japanese cast)

Pandreo

  • Genki Okawa (Japanese cast)

Seadall

  • Shogo Sakamoto (Japanese cast)

Ivy

  • Yōko Hikasa (Japanese cast)

Hortensia

  • Hina Kino (Japanese cast)

Zelkov

  • Yu Taniguchi (Japanese cast)

Kagetsu

  • Takehito Kouasu (Japanese cast)

Rosado

  • Shouta Aoi (Japanese cast)

Goldmary

  • Natsumi Takamori (Japanese cast)

Anna

  • Saori Seto (Japanese cast)

Yunaka

  • Fairouz Ai (Japanese cast)

Lumera

  • Kotono Mitsuishi (Japanese cast)
  • Julia McIlvaine (English cast)

Veyle

  • Reina Ueda (Japanese cast)

Zephia

  • Rika Fukami (Japanese cast)

Griss

  • Kenjiro Tsuda (Japanese cast)

Marni

  • Ruriko Aoki (Japanese cast)

Mauvier

  • Tomoaki Maeno (Japanese cast)

All in all, the Nintendo Switch exclusive Fire Emblem Engage boasts an extensive list of characters and voice actors that makes the world-designed game incredibly memorable.

