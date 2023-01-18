Fire Emblem Engage complete cast and voice actor list

Fire Emblem Engage is expected to be one of the most engaging JRPGs this month, with a varied cast of some of the most memorable characters. The game's narrative is also hailed as quite appealing with a strategic battle system that allows players to make the most of their environment.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Read how the



ninten.do/6012eIpsY "We had many twists and turns regarding the characterization of Alear..."Read how the #FireEmblem Engage developers crafted the game's setting and theme in the first chapter of our Ask the Developer interview: "We had many twists and turns regarding the characterization of Alear..."Read how the #FireEmblem Engage developers crafted the game's setting and theme in the first chapter of our Ask the Developer interview:ninten.do/6012eIpsY https://t.co/QBeviAe8vW

While there are plenty of new characters in Fire Emblem Engage, entire side quests and stories that players will be able to enjoy, several beloved heroes from previous Fire Emblem titles will be making a return as well.

It’s an exhaustive list of memorable NPCs and party members in the game, many of whom are voiced by some of the most prominent voice actors in the video games and anime industry.

Given below is a list of the complete cast of characters and voice actors in Fire Emblem Engage.

Cast and voice actor list in Fire Emblem Engage

The entire cast of Fire Emblem Engage, Nintendo's upcoming RPG, is as follows:

Alear (Male)

Hiro Shimono (Japanese cast)

Alear (Female)

Aya Endo (Japanese cast)

Laura Stahl (English cast)

Marth Hikaru

Midorikawa (Japanese cast)

Yuri Lowenthal (English cast)

Celica

Nao Tōyama (Japanese cast)

Erica Lindbeck (English cast)

Sigurd

Toshiyuki Morikawa (Japanese cast)

Grant George (English cast)

Leif

Kenichi Suzumura (Japanese cast)

Nicolas Roye (English cast)

Roy

Jun Fukuyama (Japanese cast)

Ray Chase (English cast)

Lyn

Makiko Ohmoto (Japanese cast)

Wendee Lee (English cast)

Eirika

Kaori Mizuhashi (Japanese cast)

Kira Buckland (English cast)

Ephraim

Taku Yashiro (Japanese cast)

Greg Chun (English cast)

Ike

Michihiko Hagi (Japanese cast)

Greg Chun (English cast)

Micaiah

Natsuko Kuwatani (Japanese cast)

Veronica Taylor (English cast)

Lucina

Yu Kobayashi (Japanese cast)

Alexis Tipton (English cast)

Corrin (Female)

Satomi Sato (Japanese cast)

Marcella Lentz-Pope (English Cast)

Byleth (Male)

Yusuke Kobayashi (Japanese cast)

Zach Aguilar (English cast)

Edelgard

Ai Kakuma (Japanese cast)

Tara Platt (English cast)

Dimitri

Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese cast)

Chris Hackney (English cast)

Claude

Toshiyuki Toyonaga (Japanese cast)

Joe Zieja (English cast)

Tiki

Sumire Morohoshi (Japanese cast)

Mela Lee (English cast)

Vander

Yōji Ueda (Japanese cast)

Clanne

Kōhei Amasaki (Japanese cast)

Framme

Sayaka Senbongi (Japanese cast)

Alfred

Ryōhei Kimura (Japanese cast)

Nick Wolfhard (English cast)

Céline

Akari Kitō (Japanese cast)

Rachelle Heger (English cast)

Boucheron

Tôru Sakurai (Japanese cast)

Etie

Tomomi Mineuchi (Japanese cast)

Trina Nishimura (English cast)

Louis

Haruki Ishitani (Japanese cast)

Chloé

Saori Hayami (Japanese cast)

Elizabeth Simmons (English cast)

Diamant

Junichi Suwabe (Japanese cast)

Alcryst

Nobuhiko Okamoto (Japanese cast)

Amber

Atsushi Tamaru (Japanese cast)

Jade

Marie Miyake (Japanese cast)

Citrinne

Ikumi Hasegawa (Japanese cast)

Lapis

Tomoyo Takayanagi (Japanese cast)

Timerra

Ami Koshimizu (Japanese cast)

Merrin

Nanako Mori (Japanese cast)

Panette

Yukina Shutō (Japanese cast)

Bunet

Tomohiru Ono (Japanese cast)

Pandreo

Genki Okawa (Japanese cast)

Seadall

Shogo Sakamoto (Japanese cast)

Ivy

Yōko Hikasa (Japanese cast)

Hortensia

Hina Kino (Japanese cast)

Zelkov

Yu Taniguchi (Japanese cast)

Kagetsu

Takehito Kouasu (Japanese cast)

Rosado

Shouta Aoi (Japanese cast)

Goldmary

Natsumi Takamori (Japanese cast)

Anna

Saori Seto (Japanese cast)

Yunaka

Fairouz Ai (Japanese cast)

Lumera

Kotono Mitsuishi (Japanese cast)

Julia McIlvaine (English cast)

Veyle

Reina Ueda (Japanese cast)

Zephia

Rika Fukami (Japanese cast)

Griss

Kenjiro Tsuda (Japanese cast)

Marni

Ruriko Aoki (Japanese cast)

Mauvier

Tomoaki Maeno (Japanese cast)

All in all, the Nintendo Switch exclusive Fire Emblem Engage boasts an extensive list of characters and voice actors that makes the world-designed game incredibly memorable.

Poll : 0 votes