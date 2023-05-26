Fire Emblem Heroes Bridal Festival: New heroes, release dates, and more

In the enchanting world of Fire Emblem Heroes, Love is in the air as the highly anticipated Bridal Festival has arrived. Special Heroes adorned in elegant wedding attire are ready to grace the Bridal Festival summoning event. Prepare to feel the love and the joy as these special heroes bring enthusiasm and charm onto the battlefield.

But that’s not all, as an upcoming Tempest Trials+ event is also live. So, let’s dive into the details and mark our calendars for the upcoming festivities of love and joy.

Fire Emblem Heroes brings in special heroes to the Bridal Dreams event

The Bridal Festival took off on May 19, 2023, at 7 am UTC and is set to continue until June 19, 2023. So, if you have missed out on the first few days, worry not, as there’s plenty of time left to participate in the Bridal Dreams summoning event within the larger Bridal Festival.

The Bridal Dreams summoning event has introduced a delightful cast of Heroes eager to join your cause. Wearing stunning wedding dresses, these heroes will bring an extra bit of elegance and impressive skills to the battlefield.

This is a unique opportunity to bolster your team. To make things even better, your first summon in the Bridal Dream event won’t require any Orbs.

Tempest Trial with Robin: Keen Groom as the score reward

Joining the Bridal Festival celebration is the charismatic Robin: Keen Groom. He will be available as a Score Reward in the upcoming Tempest Trials+ event. Known for his strategic mind and unwavering loyalty, Robin is ready to tie the knot and lend his formidable skills to your team. Don't miss the chance to add this exceptional hero to your collection.

It’s a great opportunity that you wouldn’t want to miss. So, gather your courage and dive into the summoning pool now!

Here’s a quick breakdown of all the events taking place under the Bridal Festival in Fire Emblem Heroes:

Bridal Dreams Summoning Event: Special Heroes to enter the battlefield adorning wedding attire. Start summoning them now and witness their enthusiasm on the battlefield.

Tempest Trials + Robin Keen Groom: The Tempest Trials+ event features five-star hero Robin as the reward score. Fight your way through challenging battles, and unlock this charming Hero for yourself.

That is all you need to know about this event. Prepare to embrace some powerful Heroes in this month-long Bridal Festival in Fire Emblem Heroes.

