Fire Emblem: Three Houses - Nintendo reveals two new characters alongside screenshots and videos

Nintendo continues to create hype for its upcoming strategical role-playing game Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Today they revealed two new characters, one of them is called Rea. As the Archbishop and supreme leader of the church of Seiros, Rea has a very gentle motherly character, although she's known to be very firm and foul mouth people who oppose the church.

Rea is voiced by a famous voice actor Kikuko Inoue, who you from the roles such as Lobelia In the Sakura Wars series, Rosemary in the Metal Gear series, Kasumi Tendo in Ranma 1/2, Philia in Tales of Destiny, etc.

Jeralt

The 2nd character that was revealed is The Legendary Knight Jeralt. He is the main protagonist's father. Jeralt was the leader of the knight of Seiros in the past and is known as one of the strongest knights of them all. After parting ways with the Knights, he went off to lead a mercenary group and travel around. In the Fire Emblem: Three Houses he will be seen returning to rejoin the Knights of Seiros at Garreg Mach Monastery.

Jeralt's character is voiced by the legendary voice actor Akio Otsuka, who you may as Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid series, Morrison in the Devil May Cry series, King Garon in Fire Emblem Fates and Gaius van Baelsar in Final Fantasy 14.

In Fire Emblem:Three Houses you play as a mercenary either male or female, who is invited to teach one of Officers Academy's three mighty houses - Black Eagles, Blue Lions, Golden Deer. As a professor to the multitude of students of one of these houses, you will lead them through academic lives and indulge in turn-based tactical role-playing battles which you have to strategize and control as the fate of the students lies in the balance.

Fire Emblems: Three Houses is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch on 26 July 2019.

