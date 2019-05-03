×
Fire Emblem: Three Houses reveals new character, screenshot and video

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
11   //    03 May 2019, 02:36 IST

Dimitri
Dimitri

Nintendo recently revealed a new piece of information regarding its upcoming tactical role-playing game Fire Emblem: Three Houses which serves as the 16th main entry in the Fire Emblem series.

The new artwork, trailer and screenshot focus on one of the important characters of the upcoming game called Dimitri. Dimitri is the heir of Holy Kingdom of Faerghus and leader of the House of the Blue Lions.

Voiced by Kaito Ishikawa who's most commonly known for his role as Nero in the Devil May Cry series, Dimitri is a young honest man who embodies chivalry but is also known to have a dark side, something which reflects off in his bright charming personality at times.


In the above video, Dimitri introduces himself to the protagonist and tells him that even though he's the prince of the Holy Kingdom of Faerghus, he's, after all, another student here and is looking forward to learning more from his new teacher.

If you didn't know, Fire Emblem: Three Houses is the anime version of Harry Potter. You play as a mercenary either male or female, who is invited to teach one of Officers Academy's three mighty houses - Black Eagles, Blue Lions, Golden Deer. As a professor to the multitude of students of one of these houses, you will lead them through academic lives and indulge in turn-based tactical role-playing battles which you have to strategize and control as the fate of the students lies in the balance.

The more your character interacts with the students, the more prominent and diversified their skills become as the game progresses. Depending on how you guide them, each of your students will be able to wield different weapons during the battles as well as master the art of magic while learning special skills such as horsemanship.

Fire Emblems is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch on 26 July 2019.

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Tags:
Nintendo Switch
