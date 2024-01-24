Firefly VA in Honkai Star Rail: English, Japanese, and other language voice actors

The publishers and developers of Honkai Star Rail HoYoverse have released a brand new preview trailer, which includes two brand new characters, Firefly and Shatana. The video showcases the Trailblazer, Firefly, Black Swan, and Acheron fighting against Sampo. Several fans are ecstatic because this is the first time they have heard the voice of the upcoming character Firefly.

For those who are curious, this article lists Firefly’s voice actors across multiple languages in Honkai Star Rail.

English and Japanese voice actors for Firefly in Honkai Star Rail

Firefly will be voiced in four different languages. Her voice actors for each language, as well as their notable works, are listed in the section below.

Firefly's English voice actor

Firefly’s English voice lines will be voiced by Analesa Fisher. Here are a few TV Shows that Analesa has acted in:

Kendall from Metal Lords

from Metal Lords Jessica from Chad

from Chad Rowan Shaw from Crazy Fast

from Crazy Fast Beth the Time Keeper from Craig of the Creek

Analesa has also voiced Ema Yoshiike in the English dub of Puraore! Pride of Orange.

Firefly's Japanese voice actor

Kusunoki Tomori is the Japanese voice actor of Firefly in Honkai Star Rail. Kusunoki is a renowned Japanese voice actress who has lent her voice to several anime characters, as listed in the section below.

Makima from Chainsaw Man

from Chainsaw Man Misha Necron from The Misfit of the Demon King Academy

from The Misfit of the Demon King Academy Kirara from Kirara Fantasia

from Kirara Fantasia Karen “Llenn” Kohiruimaki from Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online

from Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online Futaba Igarashi from My Senpai Is Annoying

from My Senpai Is Annoying Annette from Spy Classroom

from Spy Classroom Setsuna Yuki from Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club

Firefly's Chinese voice actor

Firely’s Chinese voice actor is Song Yuanyuan, who has lent her voice to characters from several games, including other HoYoverse titles. Some of her past works include:

Barbara from Genshin Impact

from Genshin Impact Shigure Kira from Honkai Impact 3rd

from Honkai Impact 3rd SanHua from Wuthering Waves

from Wuthering Waves RockRock, Weedy, Mint, and April from Arknights

Firefly's Korean voice actor

Yu Hye-ji will voice Firefly’s Korean voice lines. Here are some of her past works:

Clarabel in Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go Korean dub

in Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go Korean dub Bonnie Bubbles from KINDI KIDS

Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 update is on the horizon and is scheduled to be released in early February 2024. The update is expected to go live alongside the brand new 5-star character Black and her signature Light Cone banners.

For more news, updates, and guides related to this turn-based battler, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.