×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

First set of teams to compete at the FACEIT global summit: PUBG classic revealed

Press Release
NEWS
Feature
9   //    03 Apr 2019, 21:04 IST

Faceit
Faceit

LONDON - April 2nd, 2019 - FACEIT, the leading competitive gaming platform and organisers of some of the largest esports events in Europe and North America, and PUBG Corporation are pleased to reveal the first set of teams that will compete at the FACEIT Global Summit: PUBG Classic from April 16th-21st at ExCeL London. Seven of the nine qualifiers have already taken place to determine the best teams from North America (NPL), Korea (PKL), China, Chinese Taipei/Hong Kong/Macao, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Oceania who will compete for glory and a share of the $400,000 prize pool.

 

Qualifiers have been taking place across the globe to determine the world’s leading teams who will descend on the ExCeL London this April. Representing China, winners of the PGI Berlin FPP Oh My God will be looking to recreate their success in the prestigious UK tournament, as well as Four Angry Men and 17 Gaming, currently one of the leaders on the Chinese scene. North American teams who have qualified include fan favourites Tempo Storm, competing with their new star player Sharky, and the fiercely aggressive Cloud 9.

 

The most explosive team in Korea Team VSG are confirmed to compete at the FACEIT Global Summit, as well as one of the most disciplined teams in the region, Afreeca Freecs Fatal lead by esteemed shotcaller Style. Oceanic underdogs Incognito also secured their Global Summit spot in a huge upset against the region’s dominating team Athletico in the very last game of the Oceanic qualifier this past weekend. The Japanese qualifiers conclude on April 6th, and the European teams will be locked in on April 7th to determine the final 24 teams who will clash at the ultimate global PUBG tournament in London.

 

Teams that have qualified for the FACEIT Global Summit: PUBG Classic so far:

 

North America:

Advertisement
  • Tempo Storm
  • Cloud9
  • Team Envy
  • Shoot To Kill

 

Korea:

  • OP Gaming Rangers
  • Team VSG
  • Afreeca Freecs Fatal
  • OGN Entus Force

China:

  • Oh My God
  • 17 Gaming
  • Crystal Luster
  • Four Angry Men

 

Chinese Taipei/Hong Kong/Macao:

  • MP5
  • ahq e-Sports Club

 

Southeast Asia

  • Divine Esports
  • Armory Gaming
  • GameHome Esports

 

Latin America

  • Brazilian Crusaders

 

Oceania

  • Incognito

 

The FACEIT Global Summit: PUBG Classic takes place from 16th-21st of April at ExCeL London and will see 24 teams from North America (NPL), Europe (PEL), Korea (PKL), China, Japan (PJS), Chinese Taipei/Hong Kong/Macao, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Oceania compete in the epic multi-stage tournament that marks the end of Phase 1 for PUBG esports and crowns the first champion of the PUBG Classic series.

 

Tickets for the FACEIT Global Summit: PUBG Classic can be purchased here.

 

For more information on the FACEIT Global Summit: PUBG Classic, visit pubgesports.com or follow the competition on Twitter (@faceitpubg / @pubgesports).

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Press Release
Press Release
NEWS
FACEIT reveals invited teams for ECS Season 7 Pinnacle Cup
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile is now one-year-old: Highlights of its first year
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile News: All you need to know about the Prime and Prime plus subscription in PUBG Mobile
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Tournament : Everything you need to Know
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile India Series: Steps on How to Get in the Top 2000 teams
RELATED STORY
PUBG LITE (PC) BETA soon to be available on Steam: The global release is nearer than you can think!
RELATED STORY
PUBG Lite (PC): Global release and more features to be added
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: How to Register For the PUBG Tournament
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Tips: How Appearance and Outfits can push you one step closer to the Chicken Dinner
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: Is Venezia Going To Be The Next PUBG Map?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us