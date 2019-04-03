First set of teams to compete at the FACEIT global summit: PUBG classic revealed

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS Feature 9 // 03 Apr 2019, 21:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Faceit

LONDON - April 2nd, 2019 - FACEIT, the leading competitive gaming platform and organisers of some of the largest esports events in Europe and North America, and PUBG Corporation are pleased to reveal the first set of teams that will compete at the FACEIT Global Summit: PUBG Classic from April 16th-21st at ExCeL London. Seven of the nine qualifiers have already taken place to determine the best teams from North America (NPL), Korea (PKL), China, Chinese Taipei/Hong Kong/Macao, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Oceania who will compete for glory and a share of the $400,000 prize pool.

Qualifiers have been taking place across the globe to determine the world’s leading teams who will descend on the ExCeL London this April. Representing China, winners of the PGI Berlin FPP Oh My God will be looking to recreate their success in the prestigious UK tournament, as well as Four Angry Men and 17 Gaming, currently one of the leaders on the Chinese scene. North American teams who have qualified include fan favourites Tempo Storm, competing with their new star player Sharky, and the fiercely aggressive Cloud 9.

The most explosive team in Korea Team VSG are confirmed to compete at the FACEIT Global Summit, as well as one of the most disciplined teams in the region, Afreeca Freecs Fatal lead by esteemed shotcaller Style. Oceanic underdogs Incognito also secured their Global Summit spot in a huge upset against the region’s dominating team Athletico in the very last game of the Oceanic qualifier this past weekend. The Japanese qualifiers conclude on April 6th, and the European teams will be locked in on April 7th to determine the final 24 teams who will clash at the ultimate global PUBG tournament in London.

Teams that have qualified for the FACEIT Global Summit: PUBG Classic so far:

North America:

Advertisement

Tempo Storm

Cloud9

Team Envy

Shoot To Kill

Korea:

OP Gaming Rangers

Team VSG

Afreeca Freecs Fatal

OGN Entus Force

China:

Oh My God

17 Gaming

Crystal Luster

Four Angry Men

Chinese Taipei/Hong Kong/Macao:

MP5

ahq e-Sports Club

Southeast Asia

Divine Esports

Armory Gaming

GameHome Esports

Latin America

Brazilian Crusaders

Oceania

Incognito

The FACEIT Global Summit: PUBG Classic takes place from 16th-21st of April at ExCeL London and will see 24 teams from North America (NPL), Europe (PEL), Korea (PKL), China, Japan (PJS), Chinese Taipei/Hong Kong/Macao, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Oceania compete in the epic multi-stage tournament that marks the end of Phase 1 for PUBG esports and crowns the first champion of the PUBG Classic series.

Tickets for the FACEIT Global Summit: PUBG Classic can be purchased here.

For more information on the FACEIT Global Summit: PUBG Classic, visit pubgesports.com or follow the competition on Twitter (@faceitpubg / @pubgesports).

Advertisement