Five best football games for Android

FIFA Mobile is one of the best mobile football games

Football games are one of the most popular game-genres across platforms. Over the last few years, various giants of the football gaming industry have released games for Android and IOS mobile devices. In this article, we look at the best five football games available on Android.

Five best football games that can be played on an Android device:

#5: Soccer Stars 2020

.Soccer Stars 2020

Top Leagues: Genera games’ Soccer Stars Top Leagues series has garnered quite a cult following for gamers with low-end phones, who look for an authentic footballing experience. The game allows both online and offline game-play features and has authentic leagues and the best football players in the world.

While the game-play itself is far from being realistic, the game was developed for lower-end mobile phones with average graphics.

#4: Top 11 Football manager

Top 11 Football Manager

The Top 11 Football manager, developed by Nordeus has none other than Jose Mourinho as its brand ambassador.

The game offers real-time authentic football action with managerial tactics and formations that are updated weekly. It is safe to say that Top 11 Football manager is one of the best football management games available on mobile devices.

#3: Dream League Soccer

Dream League Soccer

Designed by First Touch games, Dream League Soccer is the game that comes closest to competing with global giants Konami and EA.

The game has a variety of players available to sign, and has a very engaging league system. While much work can be done on the graphics and realism of the game-play, the seamless combination of managerial and football elements makes Dream League Soccer quite an engaging game to play.

#2: FIFA Mobile

FIFA Mobile

When it comes to football games, the first name that people think of is EA’s FIFA.

It is the global leader across platforms, but only finds itself in second position as far as mobile-based football games are concerned. The game is difficult for free-to-play gamers, and people often spend months trying to build a decent team.

Further, its graphics do not fulfil expectations, and some player faces and other details are not quite up to the mark.

#1: PES Mobile

PES Mobile

The E-football PES 2020 is the fourth instalment of the PES Mobile game, and also the fourth year in a row where Konami has managed to comprehensively pip EA in the mobile gaming market.

This year’s edition is hands down the best, most realistic mobile football game ever created. The realism of the game-play, right from shooting to the way a player receives the ball, individual player behaviour, such as Beckham’s free-kicks and Ronaldinho’s skills are all too easy to pull off in the PES Mobile game.

Moreover, this year has seen a huge increase in the number of legends Konami has signed, Players such as Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes, Alessandro Del Piero, Diego Maradona, Ruud Gullit and other lesser-known legends such as Rafael van der Vaart and Shinji Nakamura have been introduced.

The game has customisable graphics and works well on both high-end and medium-range mobile phones. PES Mobile is quite easily the best mobile football game that is available in the market today.