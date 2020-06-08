×
5 Best gaming laptops to buy in 2020

  • Let's take a look at some of the best gaming laptops that you can buy in 2020.
  • Gaming laptops provide an immersive gaming experience and can run heavy games smoothly.
Arnav Gupta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 08 Jun 2020, 14:46 IST
ASUS Gaming Laptop
ASUS Gaming Laptop

When it comes to gaming, nobody wants to compromise with quality. Gaming laptops provide an immersive entertainment experience in a portable package. Many also offer stylish designs, desktop-quality keyboards, and the ability to use high-end VR headsets.

Hence for an immersive gaming experience, the best gaming laptops are the only way to go. Regular laptops may not allow smooth gaming, and the games may get stuck in between. So, based on specifications, we have compiled a list of few gaming laptops that you can buy.

Gaming laptops to buy in 2020

#1 ASUS ROG ZEPHYRUS G14

Specifications:

  1. CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS – 9 4900HS
  2. GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
  3. RAM: 32GB
  4. Screen: 14-inch, 1080p
  5. Storage: 1TB SSD
  6. Weight: 3.5 pounds

Key reasons to buy:

  1. Thin and light
  2. Great gaming performance
  3. A battery that runs and runs

Click here to know more.

#2 LENOVO LEGION Y545

Specifications:

  1. CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H
  2. Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 (Max-Q 8GB)
  3. RAM: 16GB – 32GB
  4. Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080)
  5. Storage: 256GB SSD – 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD
  6. Weight: 4.2 pounds

Key reasons to buy:

  1. Comfortable keyboard
  2. 2070 RTX is a great GPU from Nvidia
  3. Elegant, and understated design

Click here to know more.

#3 RAZER BLADE 15

Specifications:

  1. CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H
  2. Graphics: Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super
  3. RAM: 16GB RAM
  4. Screen: 15.6-inch (up to 4K, 3840 x 2160 pixels)
  5. Storage: 1TB SSD
  6. Weight: 4.7 pounds

Key reasons to buy:

  1. Beautiful and compact design
  2. Solid battery life
  3. Incredibly strong hardware

Click here to know more.

#4 MSI GS65 STEALTH

Specifications:

  1. CPU: Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6 GHz
  2. Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q Design (8GB GDDR6)
  3. RAM: 16GB
  4. Screen: 15.6-inch FHD, 1920x1080, 240Hz, IPS-Level
  5. Storage: 1x M.2 SSD slot (SATA) 512GB
  6. Weight: 4.2 pounds

Key reasons to buy:

  1. Premium build quality
  2. Excellent performance 
  3. Subtle design

Click here to know more.

#5 Alienware Area-51m

Specifications:

  1. CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K
  2. Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080
  3. RAM: 8GB / 16GB / 32GB / 64GB
  4. Screen: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), NVIDIA G-SYNC
  5. Storage: 1TB SSHD – 2TB RAID0 SSDs + 1TB SSHD
  6. Weight: 8.5 pounds

Key reasons to buy:

  1. Extremely powerful
  2. Perfect keyboard
  3. Aesthetic and Stunning space station

Click here to know more.

Published 08 Jun 2020, 13:50 IST
