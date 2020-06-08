5 Best gaming laptops to buy in 2020

Let's take a look at some of the best gaming laptops that you can buy in 2020.

Gaming laptops provide an immersive gaming experience and can run heavy games smoothly.

ASUS Gaming Laptop

When it comes to gaming, nobody wants to compromise with quality. Gaming laptops provide an immersive entertainment experience in a portable package. Many also offer stylish designs, desktop-quality keyboards, and the ability to use high-end VR headsets.

Hence for an immersive gaming experience, the best gaming laptops are the only way to go. Regular laptops may not allow smooth gaming, and the games may get stuck in between. So, based on specifications, we have compiled a list of few gaming laptops that you can buy.

Gaming laptops to buy in 2020

#1 ASUS ROG ZEPHYRUS G14

Specifications:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS – 9 4900HS GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 RAM: 32GB Screen: 14-inch, 1080p Storage: 1TB SSD Weight: 3.5 pounds

Key reasons to buy:

Thin and light Great gaming performance A battery that runs and runs

#2 LENOVO LEGION Y545

Specifications:

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 (Max-Q 8GB) RAM: 16GB – 32GB Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) Storage: 256GB SSD – 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD Weight: 4.2 pounds

Key reasons to buy:

Comfortable keyboard 2070 RTX is a great GPU from Nvidia Elegant, and understated design

#3 RAZER BLADE 15

Specifications:

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H Graphics: Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super RAM: 16GB RAM Screen: 15.6-inch (up to 4K, 3840 x 2160 pixels) Storage: 1TB SSD Weight: 4.7 pounds

Key reasons to buy:

Beautiful and compact design Solid battery life Incredibly strong hardware

#4 MSI GS65 STEALTH

Specifications:

CPU: Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6 GHz Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q Design (8GB GDDR6) RAM: 16GB Screen: 15.6-inch FHD, 1920x1080, 240Hz, IPS-Level Storage: 1x M.2 SSD slot (SATA) 512GB Weight: 4.2 pounds

Key reasons to buy:

Premium build quality Excellent performance Subtle design

#5 Alienware Area-51m

Specifications:

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 RAM: 8GB / 16GB / 32GB / 64GB Screen: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), NVIDIA G-SYNC Storage: 1TB SSHD – 2TB RAID0 SSDs + 1TB SSHD Weight: 8.5 pounds

Key reasons to buy:

Extremely powerful Perfect keyboard Aesthetic and Stunning space station

