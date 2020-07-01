Five most followed Fortnite streamers on Twitch

Fortnite is a popular battle royale game developed by Epic Games.

In this article, we take a look at the five most followed Fortnite streamers on Twitch.

Fortnite has been single-handedly responsible for an exponential rise in the fan-following of many Twitch streamers. Today, these internet personalities have highly rewarding full-time game-streaming careers. They regularly stream more than thirty hours of content every week!

Ninja: Ninja is the game’s first icon, and one of the most well-known faces of the streaming industry. Ninja is also the first truly popular Fortnite streamer, which is because of his overall witty personality and his gaming skills.

As of today, his twitch account has a whopping 14.7 million subscribers, and this is regardless of his decision to sign with Microsoft’s Mixer. Ninja is till date the biggest gamer that Mixer has signed, which has led to a large-scale defection of gamers that most notably includes Shroud.

Tfue: Turner Tenney, the American streamer who has had a history of getting into controversies, is also one of the most popular Fortnite streamers on Twitch. Tfue has around 8.5 million subscribers as of today, which comfortably places him in the second position on this list.

He is an avid Twitch streamer and streams for more than 6 hours every day. While Tfue streams Fortnite the most, he also plays other games such as COD: Modern Warfare and Z1 Battle Royale.

Shroud: As of today, Shroud has a total of 7.07 million subscribers on Twitch. He is a Polish-Canadian streamer who first came into the limelight because of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. He has also played in elite teams like Exertus and Munajuma, and spent three years as part of the American Esports organization Cloud9.

While he regularly streams other games such as PUBG and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow six siege, it is his Fortnite prowess that has brought him worldwide fame and attention. Shroud currently streams on Microsoft’s Mixer, along with Ninja.

Myth: Myth is one of the most mysterious personalities on this list, and is an American streamer who owes much of his success to Fortnite. He regularly streams for more than 10 hours every day. This is probably the reason for the astounding rise in the number of viewers over the past few months.

Myth, as of today has around 6.61 million subscribers on Twitch.

SUMMIT 1G: His real name is Jared Lazar, and he is a retired American CS: GO competitive player who has played for teams such as A51, and Mythic. As of today, SUMMIT 1G has a total of 5.36 million subscribers on Twitch. Over the past few weeks, he has streamed GTA V more often than Fortnite.

He is a former competitive player who has a witty personality and enjoys talking to his fans.