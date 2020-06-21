FIFA 21: Five things we can expect from the game

In this article, we take a look at all the new things that can be expected from FIFA 21.

credit: smartworld.it

EA Sports FIFA is the oldest and the most popular football game series of all time. The first version came in 1993, and the closest competitor that it has found over the past 27 years is the PES series from Konami. The release of FIFA 21 is getting closer day by day.

FIFA comes out with improved overall game features every year. The much talked about stagnancy that the game has seen over the past two or three versions may be a thing of the past now. This is because of the various new features and overall gameplay improvements that have been revealed via the trailer:

In this article, we will discuss all the new things that can be expected of FIFA 21:

Gameplay and player animation

There are various gameplay improvements that can be seen from the trailer. EA says that the FIFA 21 will have the most 'authentic character behavior' ever seen in sports gaming. This change will be in the form of improved off the ball player behavior, which is a bit of an issue that gamers often complain about.

In previous versions, players sometimes didn't take the possession of the ball when it was in their vicinity.

credit: ytimg.com

Further, the trailer promises a never seen before attention to detail, the kind which allows players to sweat and adjust their shin pads deep into the game!

credit: ytimg.com

2. Improved physics and player technique

Improved controller haptics have already been announced. This, according to EA, will help gamers feel the rhythm and pace of the game. This will allow them to sense the impact of each kick, pass, tackle and every other football related action that the players will perform.

credit: india.com

3. Graphics

Like every year, the graphics will see a considerable upgrade. The game will see deferred lighting and rendering which will lend more detail to the entire stadium.

credit: fifa-infinity.com

Further, the trailer reveals improved body and face scans that will give better facial and physical features to each player. Needless to say, the results look extraordinary:

credit: youtube.com

4. Career mode

Due to the immense popularity of the online version, the career mode is often forgotten during the updates. However, certain improvements to FIFA 21 have been announced, such as the ‘Homegrown talent pre-order benefit’. The benefit will allow gamers to sign a young player with world class potential of the nationality of the league in which you manage your first club.

FIFA 21, credit: somagnews.com

This incentive is only available for pre-orders, and has already created a considerable amount of interest among online FIFA communities.

5.Interface and cross platform features

One of the problematic things in the past versions has been annoying loading times. The trailer of FIFA 21 reveals blazing fast loading times that will allow users to reach kick-off time within seconds!

Needless to say, if the game delivers on this particular aspect, it will be a huge upgrade from past versions.

credit: soccerladuma.com

FIFA 21 has been announced as a cross-platform release, which means that it will be available on Steam, Xbox and PlayStation at the same time.

Regardless, there are quite a few improvements that this year’s version will have. If FIFA 21 delivers, it will blow away any doubts of Konami takeover, as far as the football gaming market is concerned.