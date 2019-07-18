Flappy Bird Introduced Battle Royale Mode in-game

Flappy Bird

Flappy Bird, one of the oldest mobile game developed by Vietnamese video game developer Dong Nguyen, has added a new Battle Royale mode.

Yes, you heard that right.

In this game, players need to tap on the screen to fly and survive as long as possible without colliding into pipes. But, what makes the battle royale mode different from the single-player mode? Lets have a look.

Difference Between Single Player and Battle Royale Mode:

In the battle royale mode players will be playing as Flappy Bird and compete against 99 players in a single game. When it comes to battle royale, it is definite that a lot of customization options will be available in the game. Developers have also introduced a lot of new outfits, hats, and skins for birds which will give some fresh look from other players.

Developers of this new Battle Royale mode:

The battle royale mode in Flappy Bird is introduced by programmer Orta Therox and experimental game designer Em Lazer Walker, who decided to take this famous classic game to a whole new level. While playing this mode, you will see your competitors as ghosts, which will make it easy for you to focus on your bird.

How to Play this new Battle Royale Mode?

You can play this game on their official website, https://flappyroyale.io/. For Android and iOS devices, download the official Flappy Bird game and select Multiplayer mode in the game menu. But in my opinion, Flappy Bird will lack in interaction with other players like other battle royale mode games like PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile, etc. After all, you need to tap on the screen for multiple times, and no strategy is involved in this.

