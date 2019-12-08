Flawless weapon load out for Fortnite Chapter 2: The Why and What.

Aditya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 08 Dec 2019, 11:25 IST SHARE

Engage into Battle with a load out destined to destruct!

Picture this;

On a pleasant evening in Salty Springs, you land on the notorious blue house. You have already pictured your ideal inventory full of the golden gear, but every chest you open welcomes you with a green pistol and a fishing rod.

Needless to stay, your chances of survival go down significantly when that happens.

Why is a balanced weapon load out necessary?

Your choice of inventory setup, the load-out that your carry is the single most important factor to help you move close towards a victory. However, there are certain parameters that differ with every game and game mode that should be accounted for to chart out your "Ideal" load out.

The most basic and essential setup generally consists of a shotgun in sync with preferably an SMG or an Assault rifle; which heavily depends on the type of shotgun that you are running. For Instance, a Tac shotgun can be fired rapidly and does not necessarily demand an SMG to be ran with it, whereas a Pump shotgun due to it's slow cool-down time after each shot makes it crucial to carry to rapid shooter weapon along with it, mostly SMG's.

Fight's are either close range or medium/long. While most close range fights are shotgun dominated, long range fights require more precision since most of these fights demand you to use either an Assault rifle or Sniper. Most of the time's AR's are not a "straight-kill" weapon but a means to consecutively shoot and move closer towards your target and force them into a shotgun fight, However with aim practice and strategy you can score some easy kills with an AR or sniper.

Now that we have the basics laid out, let's break down the TOP 5 weapons in Chapter 2, Season 1 that guarantee enemy annihilation when used with rigor!

1) Tactical Shotgun

Enter caption

Ranging from grey to Golden, Tactical shotguns were reborn with the new chapter, with the legendary version of the gun dealing a whopping 195 damage per head shot, followed by epic rarity dealing 186; the gun is more than anyone could have asked for. With 8 shells, a rapid fire rate and lethal damage in close to medium range the weapon is a must use and has proven itself more effective than the pump for many pro's across tournaments multiple times.

Advertisement

2) Scar/Burst Assault Rifle

Enter caption

The only weapon that you can three tap an opponent with is a scar. With a massive 72 head shot damage and 36 on the body, the scar when shot with accuracy will leave the enemy with scarred for quite a while. As most AR's both the Scar and Burst AR come with 30 shots per clip and are useful for medium to long range fights. Burst AR

3) SMG/P-90's

Enter caption

Rapid fire weapon with the ability to tear through enemy builds and their shields and health when shot at them, SMG's start from gray rarity working their way all the way up to Golden variant which are notoriously known as the P-90 around the Fortnite community, The weapon mostly comes into play as a secondary equip when running a pump shotgun due to the slow cool-down time after each shot, most players will then switch to an SMG right after a pump shot and follow up with the rapid shooter to wrap up their kill.

4) Bolt Action Snipers

Enter caption

Every player has a different style of gameplay and if your's is stealth, then this is your goto weapon. Almost all sniper's have the capability to kill the opponent with a single shot, granted that it is a head shot. Now we all know it might not be as easy as it sounds. It does take a lot of practice to master the sniper but it sure does pay off erasing your opponent off the lobby with a single bullet.

5) Grenades

Enter caption

With the recent patch updates, players will be able to carry only 6 grenades. While most players see this as a downside; there is a notorious upside to it. There aren't as many players carrying the item now as people used to when you could hold 10 of them.

With all that being said, Grenades are one of the most under-rated item's currently present in the game. You could either throw them rapidly at your opponent's builds to send him rolling backwards or use them strategically to drive them out of their base; In certain cases it could be the deal-breaker when used correctly. They deal a solid 100 damage per hit which no other "gray" rarity item does and destroy almost all builds nearby. We suggest you carry using them to see how effective they could be in a Squad or solo situation!

With that, we wrap our list of Top 5 weapons to carry in Chapter 2. Next time when you drop out of the battle bus, keep in mind the list; Happy playing!