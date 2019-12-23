Fnatic crowned 2019 PUBG Mobile All Stars champions

Fnatic has won the PUBG Mobile All-Stars 2019 after a dominating display in the Grand Finals. Fnatic overcame 15 other squads to win their maiden major title in the Indian circuit. The team led the overall table since Match 1 and it was clear that they were a cut above everyone.

Fnatic entered the Grand Finals after winning the Mastery Scrims for PMAS 2019. The team dominated the Mastery Scrims and was one of the prime favourites moving into finals. Due to some health-related issues, Fnatic had to replace Paritosh with Sangwan moving into the finals but this turned out to be a genius move as Sangwan won the MVP and was a key reason for Fnatic's success in the Grand Finals.

Fnatic kick-started their journey in the Grand Finals with a Chicken Dinner in Game 1 of the tournament. They finished in the top half of the table in subsequent games and led the overall standings at the end of Day 1.

Day 2 was similar to Day 1 as Fnatic consistently performed in every game, and even though they dropped the ball in a few games, their overall victory was imminent. Fnatic ended the tournament with 46 kills and 138 total points in 9 games. The team gave a glimpse of its true potential, and fans are gearing up for Fnatic’s upcoming endeavours.