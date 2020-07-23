FNCS Chapter 2 Season 3: Participation rules, prize pool eligibility and other details

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has introduced quite a few weekly challenges and LTMs to keep the Fortnite community occupied. On the competitive forefront, the exclusive FNCS or Fortnite Championship Series is all set to get underway soon.
In addition to weekly cash cups, the highly-anticipated FNCS recently released its set of official rules and a host of other details pertaining to the upcoming event. Set to feature a two-track system which separates console from PC, cross-platform play won't be possible in this series.
The one thing which is drawing hordes of fans to this particular tournament is the staggering FNCS prize pool spread across all seven regions: $5,000,000.
FNCS participation rules, schedule and other details
The FNCS tournament is open to all those players who reach the Champions division in Arena mode. Players will have four qualifying tournaments to play, starting on August 1 and ending on August 9.
There will be two separate tournaments- one for PC players only and another for all console and mobile devices.
The Qualifier schedule is as follows:
- July 31: Qualifier 1 - Rounds 1, 2, and 3 [Middle East]
- August 1: Qualifier 1 - Rounds 1, 2, and 3 [All Regions Except Middle East]
- August 1: Qualifier 2 - Rounds 1, 2, and 3 [Middle East]
- August 2: Qualifier 2 - Rounds 1, 2, and 3 [All Regions Except Middle East]
- August 7: Qualifier 3 - Rounds 1, 2, and 3 [Middle East]
- August 8: Qualifier 3 - Rounds 1, 2, and 3 [All Regions Except Middle East]
- August 8: Qualifier 4 - Rounds 1, 2, and 3 [Middle East]
- August 9: Qualifier 4 - Rounds 1, 2, and 3 [All Regions Except Middle East]
The Grand Finale schedule is as follows:
- August 14: Heat 1 Group Stage [All Regions]
- August 14: Heat 2 Group Stage [EU, NAE, NAW, BR, ME]
- August 15: Heat 2 Group Stage [OCE, ASIA]
- August 15: Heat 3 Group Stage [EU, NAE, NAW, BR]
- August 15: Heat 4 Group Stage [EU, NAE, NAW, BR]
- August 15: Champion Series Grand Finals [Middle East]
- August 16: Champion Series Grand Finals [All Regions Except Middle East]
For the full breakdown of the FNCS prize pool eligibility and the entire detailed set of rules, refer to the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 Official Rules
An in-depth breakdown of the prize pool, for the top 400 players, is as follows:
Live Broadcast and Twitch drops
From the qualifiers to the Finals, the FNCS solos will stream live on YouTube and Twitch, with Twitch viewers standing a chance to win exclusive Fortnite items like a spray, emoji and back-bling.
As the date approaches closer for the official launch of Season 3's FNCS solos, fans across the globe could not be more excited as they attempt to take a shot at the $5 million prize pool up for grabs.
You can sharpen your Fortnite Battle Royale skills and prepare for the FNCS solos by taking a look at the video below:
Here's a video guide on how to participate in the FNCS Solos:Published 23 Jul 2020, 20:22 IST