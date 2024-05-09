Foamstars Future Funk season (May 16): New maps, limited-time events, seasonal rewards, and more

Square Enix's online 4v4 co-op shooter is finally getting an update, with the new Foamstars Future Funk season coming out on May 16, 2024. Despite its promising model, this title hasn't been able to make as much of a mark in the co-op space as it would've hoped. In fact, Helldivers 2, which was released in the same window as Foamstars, has enjoyed exponentially more success than this title.

Changes are the need of the hour, and Foamstars Future Funk seems to have them by the loads. New maps, limited-time events, and cosmetics will all be added to the game with the upcoming update. Let's take a closer look at everything new that will make its way into the game with Foamstars Future Funk.

Everything new coming to Foamstars Future Funk

The new Foamstars Future Funk season is packed with content. Here is a list of everything new that will be arriving with this update:

Three new maps: Manami An, Ghoulish Glide Graveyard, and Sing Swing Circus.

Manami An, Ghoulish Glide Graveyard, and Sing Swing Circus. Limited-time Events: A 2v2 mode called One-shot Chill Party and Pitchside Homerun Party are two of the new limited-time events in Future Funk.

A 2v2 mode called One-shot Chill Party and Pitchside Homerun Party are two of the new limited-time events in Future Funk. Seasonal rewards: New Cosmetics will also be making their way into the game with Future Funk.

Currently, it is unknown how many new cosmetics we'll get to see when the update comes out. Also, the fresh maps are specific to game modes, Manami An will be a new map for Smash the Star, and Ghoulish Glide Graveyard will join the map pool of Happy Bath Survival. Finally, Sing Swing Circus will be for the Rubber Duck Party game mode.

The new limited-time events look like they're extremely enjoyable (Image via Square Enix || YouTube/PlayStation)

The season's trailer has teased some very cool skins, but a lot wasn't revealed, so there is no clarity on just how many new cosmetics will be making their way into the game with Future Funk.

Foamstars' player base has been dwindling ever since its release, and this patch aims to turn things around.

The limited-time events look like a lot of fun, One-shot Chill Party mode in particular looks like an absolute blast. We could see a resurgence in the game's popularity when the new update comes out on May 16, 2024. However, If things don't improve after Future Funk's release, we might not get to see the launch of more seasons for this title.