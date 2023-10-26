For Honor patch 2.47.1 official notes: Front Dodge Melee Attacks balances, UI improvements, bug fixes, and more

Ubisoft has released patch 2.47.1 for For Honor. The primary focus of this update is to balance Front Dodge Melee Attacks for a variety of fighters. This patch also contains various UI changes that allow players to sort items alphabetically and by release date. Additionally, many bug fixes have been implemented that prevented Ocelotl animation from working properly.

This article will provide an overview of patch 2.47.1 for For Honor. Interested players may visit the official website for detailed notes.

Official notes for For Honor patch 2.47.1

Gameplay improvements

Front Dodge Melee Attacks

All non-charged Front Dodge Melee Attacks are now 433ms

Most non-charged Front Dodge Attacks are now performed from 300ms to 500ms

The changes apply to the attacks of the following Fighters:

Ocelotl's Jaguar's Grudge

Shaolin's Flying Monkey Variant

Jiang Jun's Mighty Kick

Tiandi's Palm Strike

Shugoki's Headbutt

Zhanhu's Subduing Blow

Shinobi's Reaper's Dance

Kyoshin's Sajin-Arashi

Orochi's Dust Devil

Warlord's Headbutt

Jormungandr's Jotunn Surge

Gryphon's Shove

Black Prior's Jawbreaker (from Front Dodge only)

Gladiator's Sucker Punch

Centurion's Legion Kick

Lawbringer's Shove

Conqueror's Shield Bash

Medjay's Throne Room Tackle

Is now 433ms (down from 500ms)

Can be performed at 100ms during Front Dodge

Additional changes

Tiandi

Orochi Changes

Palm Strike Dodge Recovery on Hit: Can now recovery cancel from 333ms (up from 300ms)

UI changes

Sorting & Filtering

Added Sorting and Filtering options in the Barracks that allows players to filter the customization

Inventory can be generally sorted by Alphabetical order or Release Date. Some content such as Gear can be sorted by Recently Looted, and Executions by Durations.

For Filtering, we allow players to select more one than option, and the items will show as long as they are part of one of the filters.

Bug Fixes

Fighters

Ocelotl

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Ocelotl to start a forward walking animation when exiting lock

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Ocelotl Huntsman's Spirit to sometimes not work properly when entering Breaking

Kyoshin

Fixed an issue that caused the Kyoshin scabbard to be offset during neutral dodges

Map

Fixed an issue that caused the players to fall through the map when respawning in the Forest Map in Skirmish

Sound

Fixed an issue that caused the Afeera and Ocelotl sound effect to randomly mute during 4v4 matches

Customization

Fixed an issue that caused the Kyoshin "Stellar Blaze" outfit to be locked even if the players bought it in the past

Fixed an issue that caused the Shinobi "Sagasu Helm" to have paint patterns, symbols and embossings misaligned

Fixed an issue that caused the Domain of the Wyvern effect (unlocked with Shield of Wyverndale illustrious outfit) to have lower bright eyes

Fixed an issue that caused the Gladiator "Floriferum Chest" to have stretched textures on left legging for Body Type 2

Fixed an issue that caused the Warden and Warmonger sheathing animations to be glitching with any shared execution

That concludes the patch 2.47.1 notes of For Honor.