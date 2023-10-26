For Honor patch 2.47.1 official notes: Front Dodge Melee Attacks balances, UI improvements, bug fixes, and more

Ubisoft has released patch 2.47.1 for For Honor. The primary focus of this update is to balance Front Dodge Melee Attacks for a variety of fighters. This patch also contains various UI changes that allow players to sort items alphabetically and by release date. Additionally, many bug fixes have been implemented that prevented Ocelotl animation from working properly.
This article will provide an overview of patch 2.47.1 for For Honor. Interested players may visit the official website for detailed notes.
Official notes for For Honor patch 2.47.1
Gameplay improvements
Front Dodge Melee Attacks
- All non-charged Front Dodge Melee Attacks are now 433ms
- Most non-charged Front Dodge Attacks are now performed from 300ms to 500ms
The changes apply to the attacks of the following Fighters:
- Ocelotl's Jaguar's Grudge
- Shaolin's Flying Monkey Variant
- Jiang Jun's Mighty Kick
- Tiandi's Palm Strike
- Shugoki's Headbutt
- Zhanhu's Subduing Blow
- Shinobi's Reaper's Dance
- Kyoshin's Sajin-Arashi
- Orochi's Dust Devil
- Warlord's Headbutt
- Jormungandr's Jotunn Surge
- Gryphon's Shove
- Black Prior's Jawbreaker (from Front Dodge only)
- Gladiator's Sucker Punch
- Centurion's Legion Kick
- Lawbringer's Shove
- Conqueror's Shield Bash
Medjay's Throne Room Tackle
- Is now 433ms (down from 500ms)
- Can be performed at 100ms during Front Dodge
Additional changes
- Tiandi
Orochi Changes
- Palm Strike Dodge Recovery on Hit: Can now recovery cancel from 333ms (up from 300ms)
UI changes
Sorting & Filtering
- Added Sorting and Filtering options in the Barracks that allows players to filter the customization
- Inventory can be generally sorted by Alphabetical order or Release Date. Some content such as Gear can be sorted by Recently Looted, and Executions by Durations.
- For Filtering, we allow players to select more one than option, and the items will show as long as they are part of one of the filters.
Bug Fixes
Fighters
Ocelotl
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Ocelotl to start a forward walking animation when exiting lock
- [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Ocelotl Huntsman's Spirit to sometimes not work properly when entering Breaking
Kyoshin
- Fixed an issue that caused the Kyoshin scabbard to be offset during neutral dodges
Map
- Fixed an issue that caused the players to fall through the map when respawning in the Forest Map in Skirmish
Sound
- Fixed an issue that caused the Afeera and Ocelotl sound effect to randomly mute during 4v4 matches
Customization
- Fixed an issue that caused the Kyoshin "Stellar Blaze" outfit to be locked even if the players bought it in the past
- Fixed an issue that caused the Shinobi "Sagasu Helm" to have paint patterns, symbols and embossings misaligned
- Fixed an issue that caused the Domain of the Wyvern effect (unlocked with Shield of Wyverndale illustrious outfit) to have lower bright eyes
- Fixed an issue that caused the Gladiator "Floriferum Chest" to have stretched textures on left legging for Body Type 2
- Fixed an issue that caused the Warden and Warmonger sheathing animations to be glitching with any shared execution
That concludes the patch 2.47.1 notes of For Honor.
