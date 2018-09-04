Former CLOUD 9 Captain is Back !!!

Mazhar Shaikh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 28 // 04 Sep 2018, 18:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jordan "n0thing" Gilbert

Jorden "n0thing" Gilbert has confirmed his return to the CSGO scene! He twitted that he will be playing as a stand-in for NRG at the EPICENTER North American closed qualifier. This is due to the Canadian in-game leader Damian "Daps" Steeles is away for the FACEIT Major as an analyst, which he had accepted before he was notified of the online qualifiers.

Going to be ringing for @NRGgg esports this weekend for the epiccenter qualifier as @daps is out of town analyzing the major. — Jordan Gilbert (@n0thing) September 4, 2018

After his Departure from Cloud9, the 27 year old was still in the scene as an analyst in events like ESL One New York 2017 and IEM Oakland 2017. Though he was playing and streaming in pubs, he wasn't ready to join a team as a player or as a coach until Mousesports approached him. The Mousesports team had a very great run under n0thing and were just short in the finals again Faze at a Brazilian Event. But even after a very good run with mousesports n0thing wasn't feeling it and left the European Mixture

With the addition of n0thing NRG looks a pretty deadly side to compete in the EPICENTER closed Qualifiers. n0thing's Twitter was filled with positive tweets and they think it will be an easy spot for NRG in EPICENTER while others have criticized by saying NRG calls n0thing only as a stand in. The only competition will be the Brazilian team - FURIA as they are in good shape. He will be playing as a IGL (In Game Leader) for NRG. With his arrival the stats expert will implement his style of play to the squad making it a interesting comeback . It will be delighting to see n0thing on the PC with his insane calls AGAIN !!!

The current lineup of NRG will be for EPICENTER closed qualifier:

1.Jacob "FugLy" Madina

2.Vincent "Brehze" Cayonte

3.Ethan "nahtE" Arnold

4.Tsvetelin "CeR" Dimitrov

5.Jordan "n0thing" Gilbert (Stand in )

6. Chet "ImAPet" Singh (Coach)