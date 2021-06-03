Former Mumbai Rockets CEO Padamjit Sandhu joins MultiTV as vice president for its Sports and E-gaming division

MultiTV has officially announced that former CEO of the Mumbai Rockets (Mumbai Team at The Premier Badminton League) Padamjit Sandhu will be taking up the mantle of vice president for its “Sports and E-gaming” division.

According to MultiTV, Mr. Sandhu will be heading the company's sales and development division for its video-tech platforms.

To those unaware, MultiTV is known for offering high-quality video-tech platforms for fields like media, telecom, sports, e-gaming, and other enterprises. With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many to adapt to the growing need for virtual and digital capabilities, MultiTV will be looking to offer solutions around it.

With Mr. Sandhu spearheading the project for MultiTV’s global sports and e-gaming, the platform is gearing up to be one of the best in the business.

"We have selected and onboarded an industry leader" - MultiTV CEO on Padamjit Sandhu appointment

Padamjit Sandhu's appointment as the vice president of MultiTV's global sports and e-gaming division is a big step for the company.

When talking about the appointment, Vikash Samota, Founder and CEO of MultiTV, said:

“We have selected and onboarded an industry leader at a time when businesses, cities, and countries around the world are focused on innovation in the video-tech space, particularly sports and e-gaming. We are excited to have Padamjit join us with his vast, specialized experience in OTT and live sports technologies.”

Padamjit Sandhu, Vice President for Business Development, Global Sports and E-Gaming, also provided a follow-up statement:

“Video technology, sports and e-gaming decision-makers need to collaborate with innovative platforms for the active and rapid growth of the new-age viewer’s consumption needs. We believe there will always be a need to create upgraded platforms and disrupt the existing ones. I am delighted to drive the innovation quotient for the sports and e-gaming business at MutiTV and be a part of the company’s next phase of growth.”

With video games and esports becoming more mainstream in India, it will be quite interesting to see the level of innovation that Mr. Sandhu and MultiTV can bring to its users.

