Fornite News: Patch Notes of Fortnite Update v9.30 Revealed; New Item Chug Splash and Prop Hunt Introduced

Fornite v9.30

Fortnite by Epic Games is one of the most popular PC game in the world. Epic Games also continues to amuse its players by bringing new items almost every week. Recently, Epic Games has released a new version of Fortnite v9.30. This Fortnite update has arrived on the official Epic Store. With this new update, new items are introduced and there are some bugs eliminated in the game. So let's take a quick look on some of the main patch notes of this new Fortnite update:-

Patch Notes of Fortnite Update v9.30

#Battle Royale Mode

Introduced new Sniper Shootout Duos

Classic Battle Royale with Three-Person squads

All players within the splash radius will be instantly granted 20 Health/Shield when Chug Splash is used

Shotgun Swap Delay Removed

Reduced the Combat Shotgun’s long-range effectiveness

Now the players can shoot immediately after using a rift to go

Reboot Cards will no longer fall to the ground. They will remain where they spawn

Storm flip color will change after every intersect.

Lava damage speed reduced.

Added general optimizations for audio visual indicators.

#Creative Mode

Use Prop Hunt to hide on plain grounds.

The wasteland and caldera are available now

You can adjust brightness in foggy weather.

#Save the World

A new item Storm Shield Endurance introduced

Reload and recharge your boomstick with Blockbuster Soldiers!

Layout of Stormshield computer updated.

The Target Practice secondary mission will now appear in more open areas.

Improved performance of the raft that appears in some Arid zones.

Improved performance of the ceiling drop trap.

Chromium Hero is available again in event store.

#iOS Patch Notes

IOS Voice Chat setting now defaults to ON instead of OFF, matching other platforms.

So these are the main patch notes of Fortnite update v9.30. To read full patch notes, Click Here

Epic Games has added a lot of features in this new update. A bunch of new features, items and bugs are added and fixed respectively. In my opinion this update will bring some new strategies in the game. Also the update size is more than 300MB. So it may can take much longer time depending time on your internet connection.

